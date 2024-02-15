35-year-old superstar to betray long-time friend on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

WWE has a lot of drama on-screen, oftentimes with factions. The Judgment Day is seemingly always having issues, and The Bloodline saga has been one of the most entertaining stories in the history of the company.

Another stable with a lot of recent drama is Damage CTRL. After Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, she was attacked by IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. This kicked her out of the group, but Bayley, in turn, responded by challenging the WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, to a match at WrestleMania.

The story between the stable members has been a massive hit. It has become one of the most watched and most successful angles in the entire company. The next chapter could come on SmackDown this week, as there's a chance Dakota Kai will betray Bayley on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old star and Bayley have been friends for a long time. Kai was one of the women Bayley always wanted to groom, and that's why Damage CTRL was created. They've bonded over the years, and the pair even seemed to unite on WWE SmackDown against The Kabuki Warriors and IYO.

That, however, is probably a fake out. Kai is feigning siding with The Role Model and instead will stab her in the back the moment the right opportunity arises. That could happen on SmackDown this week. If Dakota and Bayley are together and the Royal Rumble winner isn't careful, she could be struck with a steel chair.

At the time of writing, this angle is just speculation, and the fans will have to tune in to see how the storyline unfolds.

WWE SmackDown is looking stacked

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the Damage CTRL saga this Friday night. Regardless, the show is going to be absolutely stacked, as it will feature four Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and the returns of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The Rock and Roman Reigns surprisingly united at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event due to issues with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The pair will now appear in front of fans for the first time since the press event.

Beyond that, four women hope to win their way to Elimination Chamber Perth. Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton hope to earn their way into the big-time match. They would join Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Expand Tweet

Male superstars will have a similar opportunity. Kevin Owens, The Miz, Logan Paul, and Dominik Mysterio all aim to win their way to the big Australian show. Which of these eight performers will participate at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth? We will soon find out

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE