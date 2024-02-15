35-year-old WWE Superstar to injure Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber? Exploring The Rock pulling strings

Cody Rhodes’ involvement at the Elimination Chamber PLE has finally been revealed. He and Seth Rollins will feature on a special edition of the “The Grayson Waller Effect”. SmackDown star Grayson Waller took to social media to claim that this special edition would be the biggest in history.

Considering The American Nightmare is showing up at the show, The Rock and Roman Reigns may have a plan to injure him upon his appearance. Interestingly, there’s a superstar who has been looking forward to being a part of the Elimination Chamber and had his opportunity snatched from him by Bobby Lashley.

It so happens that Bronson Reed lost to Bobby Lashley in a qualifier for the Elimination Chamber match. He took to social media to apologize to the people of Australia for failing them and revealing how much he wanted to perform in his home country. Well, The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief can give him the chance to be a part of Elimination Chamber, but in a different capacity.

They can recruit him to ambush Cody Rhodes during the special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. Bronson Reed could injure The American Nightmare in an attempt to keep him out of WrestleMania. This could be shown as evidence of The Rock pulling strings and add fuel to the fire between The American Nightmare and The Bloodline.

Apart from wanting to be a part of Elimination Chamber, Reed has another motive as well. He had previously expressed wanting to join The Bloodline. Ensuring The Rock and Roman Reigns’ dirty work gets done can be his meal ticket into the faction.

WWE Legend explains why WWE shouldn’t book The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes for Night 1

Currently, The American Nightmare is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 Night 2. However, Night 1 could be The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes due to the rising tension between them.

That being said, Bully Ray explained why the Stamford-based promotion shouldn’t do that.

“If there’s a 1% chance that Cody could get injured, the guy that’s going to be in the main event — I’m not wishing injury. I don’t think he would get injured, but anything can happen in that ring, and we’ve seen it before, especially when the adrenaline is going to be running like it’s going to be running on Night One. And to be able to control those shots is impossible at times.”

Cody Rhodes has had the fans’ support for him to finish his story for two years now. The majority of the WWE Universe has rallied behind him and would like to see him overcome the odds and emerge victorious on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

