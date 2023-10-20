35-year-old WWE Superstar to return after 13 months to confront Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Analyzing recent comments

Roman Reigns is all set to participate at Crown Jewel 2023, possibly defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight in a title bout. However, The Tribal Chief might also be involved in a surprise confrontation with Tyson Fury after his match against The Megastar. This possibility arises following recent comments from The Gypsy King expressing his desire to make another comeback in the Stamford-based promotion to explore more opportunities.

The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Tyson Fury confronting Roman Reigns after the latter successfully defends his Undisputed Championship against LA Knight. It is interesting to note that Fury and Reigns already had a face-to-face showdown in Fury's last appearance for the company, which was at Clash at the Castle 2022 when The Tribal Chief defeated Drew McIntyre in front of the UK crowd.

Despite this confrontation, the company did not proceed with any storyline from this angle at that time. However, if Tyson Fury again confronts Reigns in Saudi Arabia, a match between these two seems to be a possibility, especially considering the recent comments from The Gypsy King.

Another potential reason that strengthens the likelihood of Tyson Fury appearing on the show is the event being held in Saudi Arabia, where the company usually presents unexpected and dream scenarios for the fans. Additionally, the last time Tyson Fury competed in a WWE ring was at Crown Jewel 2019.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Will Roman Reigns appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown?

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will serve as another show in the build-up for Crown Jewel 2023. However, despite the challenge from LA Knight last week, Roman Reigns is not advertised for the upcoming edition of the blue brand. As of now, the company has announced through a video package for the next show that The Bloodline will respond to the challenge from The Megastar.

Thus, it seems like Reigns will once again be absent on Friday night. However, fans do not have to wait much longer for another appearance from the Undisputed Universal Champion, as Roman Reigns is already advertised for the October 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the official website of the Fiserv Forum Arena, which will host the show.

It will be interesting to see how the Samoan faction will respond and how the Bloodline Saga will unfold in the weeks ahead of Crown Jewel 2023.

