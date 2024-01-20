Gunther has successfully restored the honor and grandeur of the Intercontinental Title ever since winning it back in June 2022. Throughout his extraordinary reign, The Ring General has forged his route and outperformed all who came before him, making an everlasting impression on Stamford-based promotion.

However, the illustrious tenure of his reign may conclude at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in April 2024. The esteemed champion could relinquish his coveted title to Kazuchika Okada at WrestleMania 40.

A significant development emerged from Japan recently with the announcement that Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after his current contract expires on January 31. With Okada transitioning into a free agent, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could be interested in acquiring this highly skilled megastar from the land of the rising sun.

The possibility of his historic entrance at WrestleMania 40 would be alluring. If Okada graces WWE stage for the first time, the paramount contest to propose for him could be against The Ring General.

Gunther has emerged victorious against every challenger he has encountered thus far. However, the arrival of a newcomer like The Rainmaker could present the sole opportunity to overthrow the Austrian star from his throne.

On December 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, an intriguing tease for this match occurred. The Ring General executed The Rainmaker, which happens to be Okada's signature finishing move. This happened while he was defending his championship against The Miz. The broadcasters questioned if anyone in the world was capable of beating him. This statement could potentially be interpreted as a subtle hint.

Several rumors have also stated that The Game is interested in acquiring the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion when his contract ends. If Okada were to enter WWE and become the first individual to pin Gunther during his tenure on the main roster successfully, it would instantly trigger him to stardom.

It remains to be seen if Okada will sign with WWE and be the one to dethrone the reigning Intercontinental Champion. At this point, it's just conjecture. Let's wait and watch.

Gunther enters the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match

In the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Gunther said that he will be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The Ring General holds the record for the longest duration spent in the Royal Rumble match. He accomplished the feat last year and left an unforgettable imprint by being the first entrant in the Royal Rumble.

The Intercontinental Champion proved his endurance and stamina by spending over an hour in the ring before making it to the last two participants. Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes eliminated him, bringing his wonderful voyage to a conclusion.

