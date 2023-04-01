36-year-old (not The Bloodline) wants vengeance on Cody Rhodes? Details on backstage heat disclosed

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE during WrestleMania 38 after he became a major star in AEW. Back after six years, he generated a lot of excitement and speculation among fans since then and has made a few enemies along the way.

Last year during WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare returned to WWE and faced Seth Rollins as his mystery opponent. Over the next few months, Rhodes and Rollins collided on a number of occasions, including inside a Hell in a Cell. Alongside competing on live television, the two men also fought in dark matches and on house shows, where Rhodes racked up an impressive 16-win streak against The Visionary following the former's return.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on the current world title contender. When asked about the state of his relationship with Rhodes, he shared that he, himself, deserved to be in the top spot to compete against Roman Reigns. Rollins argued that he continued to work hard and contributed massively towards the company despite being unhappy with past decisions made, unlike Cody Rhodes, who decided to move into other jobs and a different promotion.

"The bottom line is I feel, based on my body of work and what I've contributed to this company over the last decade, really, I should be in that position." [0:17-0:28]

It isn't a secret that the two harbor ill feelings towards one another, and fans have speculated whether this could lead to Rhodes possibly continuing his feud with Rollins. The American Nightmare will first need to overcome Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania before considering Rollins.

Will Cody Rhodes put an end to Roman Reigns' undefeated streak?

As of today, The Tribal Chief has held the championship for 944 days, though some may feel that his journey has not been properly challenged over his reign. With Cody Rhodes and his solidified support from the WWE Universe on his heartfelt journey of trying to fulfill his family's destiny, the storyline could be building up to finally have a new champion.

It has been speculated that WWE wants Reigns to complete a milestone of 1000 days before they make plans to dethrone him with another round of potential feuds. However, the buildup to Cody Rhodes' story has become personal for fans as well as fellow WWE stars.

Austin Theory revealed in an interview that he believes there will be a new champion this coming weekend after he mentioned Rhodes' insane energy, passion, and work ethic.

The American Nightmare and Head of The Table will be headlining Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

