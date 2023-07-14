36-year veteran to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam? Exploring major swerve

Roman Reigns getting pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank marked a startling change in the Bloodline's narrative. This surprising victory propelled Jey back into the public eye.

The Bloodline has been one of WWE's biggest breakthroughs in a very long time, and it seems that the stable's historic stint at the top of the company is nearing its end, with an explosive confrontation at SummerSlam now assured. Will Jey Uso rise to the challenge, or will Roman Reign emerge victorious?

Could it be that The Usos and Reigns engaged in combat because of Paul Heyman's mind games?

Even though the Tribal Chief once sacked his longtime manager, Heyman has been Roman Reigns' most dependable advisor for the past three years. The veteran has demonstrated his loyalty to Reigns throughout, even helping him assault his old client, Brock Lesnar.

In a way, Heyman might perform many of the same actions he did when he switched to The Tribal Chief at the end of Brock Lesnar's reign of supremacy. Heyman's departure led to Lesnar's defeat, which sparked a scorching babyface run for Lesnar.

It seems inevitable that the past will repeat itself. Heyman is fully aware that despite Reigns' dominance, The Usos' assistance is required for him to maintain his run.

The Scarsdale-born, being the opportunist he is, can see this better than anyone else and may have already thought of a way out. We can't wait to unravel the plot on August 5th.

Will Heyman betray Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

The fate of the Usos, Reigns, and the rest of the Bloodline will be revealed at SummerSlam 2023.

The entire wrestling world is on the edge of their seats with this Bloodline saga as Roman Reigns competes against his cousin. Will there be a remarkable shift in power at the end of the premium live event in August, or will Reigns keep moving forward to become the fourth-longest reigning champion by the time WrestleMania comes around next year?

The focal point of it all is Paul Heyman. Heyman has already worked with a lot of clients who have helped him earn large payouts. Since Roman Reigns is WWE's top attraction, turning against him would be a mistake that Heyman would be ill-advised to make.

Although it is doubtful that Heyman will make any rash choices, he is known to be quite the risk-taker. We will have to wait and watch if WWE pulls the trigger on this potential move.