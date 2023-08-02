37-year old RAW star to cost Gunther a win at SummerSlam 2023? WWE's massive push could work in his favor

At SummerSlam 2023, Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Ring General previously pinned McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 in a Triple Threat match that also included Sheamus. However, the Imperium leader might lose his title this time, as a potential twist could be in store.

On the latest edition of RAW, Chad Gable faced The Ring General in a Five Minute Challenge match. Gunther failed to defeat Gable within the abovementioned time limit. But after requesting extra time, he eventually secured the victory by pinning the Alpha Academy member. In a post-match interview on RAW Talk, the 37-year-old warned the Intercontinental Champion and teased a possible rematch in the future.

Fans now speculate that Gable might interfere in Gunther's championship match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. However, it remains doubtful that WWE will incorporate this twist into the contest.

Alternatively, if Gunther retains his title against McIntyre, Gable could confront the former to set up a future feud. The Alpha Academy member has impressed fans with his recent performances, as the company has booked him as a major title contender.

For those unaware, The Ring General recently crossed 414 days as champion. If he remains champion for 41 more days, he will surpass The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

SummerSlam 2023 could have multiple surprises in store for fans

Besides the Intercontinental Championship match, SummerSlam 2023 is set to feature three highly anticipated main event bouts, including a Tribal Combat showdown between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Seth Rollins will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch against Finn Balor. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' feud is also expected to culminate at the August 5 show.

As for possible surprises, numerous reports suggest that Bray Wyatt may return during the show and interfere in one of the main event matches. In addition to that, many expect The Rock to return and confront Grayson Waller in Detroit amid their recent differences.

Summerslam 2023 will be held on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit

Furthermore, there is speculation that IYO SKY will likely cash in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Saturday. The cash-in could occur during the Women's Championship match, where Asuka will defend her gold against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Fans can expect a memorable show in Detroit, with numerous intriguing storylines set to unfold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

