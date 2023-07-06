37-year-old star can be the ideal opponent for Edge at SummerSlam 2023? Analyzing the reason

Edge is rumored to have a match at SummerSlam 2023. The Rated-R Superstar will make his first televised appearance in weeks on Friday's SmackDown, where he will be the latest guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Could the forthcoming episode of the blue show offer fans their first glimpse into the veteran's opponent for The Biggest Party of the Summer?

The person in question is none other than Karrion Kross. The 37-year-old star has been lowkey building himself as a threat to the SmackDown locker room since becoming exclusive to the blue brand as part of the 2023 Draft. He could be an ideal opponent for Edge should the WWE Hall of Famer choose to wrap up his legendary career at this year's SummerSlam.

Both superstars have a tactical approach when it comes to in-ring competition. They also have similar promo styles and mystical elements to their presentation. The potential feud could even lead to fantastic vignettes that Triple H's supposed right-hand man, Jeremy Borash, is brilliant at creating.

The potential match-up could see the veteran pass the torch to Kross, who has yet to have a meaningful feud on the blue brand. Interestingly, both superstars will be in Madison Square Garden for the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Fans can find the card announced so far for the show below:

The Trial of Roman Reigns in the Tribal Court

The Grayson Waller Effect with Edge

Austin Theory (c) (with Pretty Deadly) vs. Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (with "Michin" Mia Yim) vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) – Singles match

WWE may have subtly hinted at Edge's opponent for SummerSlam 2023

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen on the May 12, 2023, edition of SmackDown, when he failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament in a triple threat match also involving Rey Mysterio and eventual winner AJ Styles.

Edge is slated to return this Friday on SmackDown as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. WWE might have subtly hinted at his SummerSlam 2023 opponent in the arrogant Aussie. Waller was recently involved in a segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen if the up-and-coming star will set up a SummerSlam match with the Hall of Famer this Friday on SmackDown.

