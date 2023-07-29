37-year-old superstar to join forces with Roman Reigns and take on Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility 

On SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance. Just when Jey Uso was set to open the show, Reigns accompanied by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, interrupted the former Tag Team Champion. Not only did he interrupt Jey, but the Tribal Chief also dropped an important hint.

During the promo, Reigns constantly spoke about how Jey Uso was selfish. Referencing a moment from three years ago, the champion added that Jey Uso only became his right-hand Man because Jimmy was injured. Overall, Reigns passed the baton of everything that happened to Jimmy on Jey.

While this could be a promo now, based on this, it won't be a surprise to see Jimmy Uso turn his back on Jey. After all, this is the second consecutive time Jey is being blamed for what happened to his brother. Previously as well, Paul Heyman spoke about how Jimmy and the others wouldn't forgive Jey.

All these reasonings against Jey Uso could work in the mind of Jimmy. This could be a reason behind the 37-year-old turning his back on Jey. Also, if Solo Sikoa turns his back on Reigns and Jimmy turns his back on Jey, it would lead to an interesting scenario.

Jey Uso oozed confidence in his promo against Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The attempt of Jey Uso to open SmackDown this week failed when Roman Reigns interrupted him. However, that does not mean the 37-year-old did not gain anything from the segment. In fact, if anything, it seemed like Jey had the last laugh before he left the ring.

During the segment, Reigns said that even if Main Event Jey beat him hypothetically, he would still be Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief also added that Jey won't be able to beat him. However, Jey seemed to get the better moments after Reigns' statement. With great confidence, Jey said:

"I pinned you. I'm the only one to do it. And at SummerSlam. Imma do it again."

At Money in the Bank earlier this month, the former Right Hand Man teamed up with Jimmy to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. While both teams had their moments in the match, The Usos won, and Jey became the first man to pin Reigns in 1294 days. Hence, it is not a surprise to see the 37-year-old so confident.

Jey Uso will face Roman Reigns in a singles match at SummerSlam. The contest between the two will be contested under Tribal Combat rules. As per these rules, there will be no disqualifications. It will be interesting to see who prevails over the other at SummerSlam 2023.

