37-year-old wrestler to get massive push after 9 years in WWE? Triple H seems ready and willing

Triple H currently serves as the Chief Content Officer in the Stamford-based promotion. Holding significant influence in the company, The King of Kings has implemented several changes, notably focusing more on underrated stars. It appears that he is now gearing up to give a substantial push to Chad Gable.

This belief stems from recent reports from BWE, suggesting that WWE now has complete confidence in Chad Gable's potential to become one of the company's top superstars in the upcoming years. This indicates that the Chief Content Officer has "full trust" in the 37-year-old superstar and is likely to promote Gable extensively.

Recent developments in Gable's booking also hint at a significant push, notably his intriguing program against Gunther. Despite his unsuccessful attempt to dethrone The Ring General, Gable received a tremendous ovation from fans, which may play a crucial role in his impending major push.

It will be interesting to see how the company will continue to book and develop Gable in the near future.

Triple H seemingly rejects the idea of major change & announces a new premium live event

Since the heated confrontations between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on RAW and SmackDown, there is a belief that the company might reintroduce brand-exclusive premium live events for both the red and blue show. However, recent reports suggest that the Chief Content Officer isn't a big fan of this idea.

This indicates that despite the confrontations, the company will likely continue with combined PLEs for both brands. For those unaware, the Brand-exclusive premium live events were previously held from 2003 to 2007 in the company and were reintroduced in 2016. After this, the Stamford-based Promotion continued having brand-exclusive premium live events until February 2018.

Furthermore, the company recently announced a new international premium live event. Triple H announced the new international show through his official account, stating that they will host a major show named Bash in Berlin. The PLE is set to take place on August 31, 2024. It is also noteworthy that this will be the first Premium Live Event held in Europe since Money in the Bank earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and what further changes and major decisions Triple H will implement in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

