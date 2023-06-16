38-year-old absent WWE star must return to dethrone Roman Reigns due to current weakness; do you think his run is finally over?

Roman Reigns' unquestionable dominance has seen the WWE star build up an air of indomitability that is hard for anyone to push through. However, a new weakness has recently been shown to fans - one that might indicate that Reigns could finally lose his championship. Drew McIntyre's absence from WWE programming might also make him the perfect star to do the needful.

McIntyre has been away for an extended period. A return for the star and an immediate challenge to Reigns' title reign might make the most sense for him now. The only obstacle is that he is on RAW while Reigns is on SmackDown, but the company has shown enough times that it doesn't let the brand split get in the way of a storyline.

While McIntyre has been away, there have been a lot of rumors about his contract expiring and negotiations with WWE. Ridge Holland shared an update about his return recently. With the star set to come back to the company at some point within the next few months, this is an opportunity that must be seized.

McIntyre's act had gone stale in the last few months of his WWE run, but his absence will have allowed for it to be fresh upon his return. The star had two of the most important WWE Championship runs in recent history, in the ThunderDome era, without a live audience. He led from the front at a critical time, and fans have felt that he deserves a title win in front of the crowd.

With The Bloodline apparently fracturing, Reigns also won't have his usual support system. This weakness would also allow McIntyre to gain an advantage, as Jimmy Uso's betrayal and Jey Uso's hesitation might be enough to stop Reigns from giving his best.

Thus, a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, were it to take place now, might see the Tribal Chief finally dethroned.

Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore @JustTtlyCherry In what goddamn capacity??? That’s a new one! Drew made himself without WWE & became a top draw when he returned! I don’t know what’s got up in their asses in the last few days. Drew hasn’t said one fucking word in over two months. God, some… Drew is jealous of Roman???In what goddamn capacity??? That’s a new one! Drew made himself without WWE & became a top draw when he returned! I don’t know what’s got up in their asses in the last few days. Drew hasn’t said one fucking word in over two months. God, some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Drew is jealous of Roman??? 😂😂😂 In what goddamn capacity??? That’s a new one! Drew made himself without WWE & became a top draw when he returned! I don’t know what’s got up in their asses in the last few days. Drew hasn’t said one fucking word in over two months. God, some… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Drew McIntyre might have been gone from WWE for a medical issue

There was a belief that McIntyre was off from active competition because of a contract issue. However, that might not be the only reason.

The star has been absent since his triple-threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. At that time, he was reportedly already battling a medical issue.

Joe @JungleBatman Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre https://t.co/plWrMNGW6u

While there must be some fire behind the smoke of the contract issues, fans will have to wait to see what's next for the star.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be back soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

