38-year-old star to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their titles on WWE RAW? Exploring possible swerve

A big match has been announced for WWE Monday Night RAW. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the two Judgment Day members attempting to win the gold. The pair are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and lost the titles to Rhodes and Uso at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

While most fans expect the champions to stand tall and retain their coveted titles, they may lose the belts thanks to interference from a SmackDown star. Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, may cost his twin the gold.

There's a handful of reasons why Jimmy may appear on WWE RAW and cost Jey and Cody the gold. The first and most obvious reason is to further the story with Jey and Jimmy that could culminate at WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline recently brokered an alliance of sorts. Jimmy helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest win could be part of their agreement.

Lastly, Roman Reigns has made it clear that he doesn't want Cody and Jey appearing on his show, SmackDown. If the 38-year-old star costs them the gold, neither man will be able to appear on the blue brand.

Roman Reigns may have a big-time match at WWE Crown Jewel

It would be smart for The Tribal Chief to eliminate Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso from getting involved in his business, as a new challenger has stepped up to the plate on SmackDown. LA Knight wants Roman's title.

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time, and nobody has been able to stop him. Despite that, The Megastar will seemingly be the next man to try and pry Roman's gold away from him, seemingly at Crown Jewel 2023.

The big Premium Live Event will be held in Saudi Arabia. Many thought John Cena would challenge Reigns at the event, but on SmackDown, the 16-time world champion revealed that he doesn't feel he earned the title opportunity. Instead, Cena believes that Knight has.

If the two do end up clashing at Crown Jewel, Roman will likely prefer Cody and Jey to stay home. From there, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso may only have to worry about John Cena potentially sticking his nose in the Bloodline's business. One many is much easier for the group to handle than three.