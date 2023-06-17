38-year-old star helped Jey Uso to choose between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso? Major sign points to it

Roman Reigns had it coming, but he still thought he could manipulate his way out of it. The Tribal Chief finally got his answer from Jey Uso on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Main Event Jey superkicked his way out of The Bloodline in a shocking turn of events. But where did he get the inspiration and the courage to break his shackles?

While Jey’s love for his twin brother Jimmy was a huge factor, his interaction with Sami Zayn immensely helped him. The 38-year-old star had been trying to convince Jey Uso to come to his senses for months.

The two even shared a brief moment where they didn’t talk but stared at each other before Jey made his way to the ring to tell Roman Reigns about his decision.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SmackDown The Sami Zayn - Jey Uso arc has been one of the best parts of The Bloodline saga. The Sami Zayn - Jey Uso arc has been one of the best parts of The Bloodline saga. 🎥#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/Gb5rMn78ld

Sami Zayn told Jey Uso to make the right decision last Friday on SmackDown. The former Honorary Uce told Main Event Jey he didn’t need to listen to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Sami also warned Jey against walking the path the Tribal Chief had laid out for him because that would mean the end of The Usos.

Having said that, Sami’s interaction with Jey had fans convinced that The Usos would be indirectly responsible for the miscommunication and eventual split of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, the recent turn of events suggests that the door is still open for Jimmy and Jey Uso to patch up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns receives massive shocker on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns walked to the ring this Friday with the new Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist, while Paul Heyman carried his older belts. The Tribal Chief entered the ring and soaked up the atmosphere before he did his signature pose.

Roman was in the middle of his promo when Jey Uso arrived. The Tribal Chief resorted to his gaslighting and manipulative tactics to turn Jey against his twin brother. Jimmy showed up and again tried to convince Jey to snap out of his cousin’s lies.

Roman Reigns asked Paul Heyman to tell Jey who among them didn’t want to see him as the right-hand man, and the Wise Man looked at Jimmy. Jey asked his brother if it was true, and he nodded. The 37-year-old cut an emotional promo, capping off with a massive superkick to the Tribal Chief.

The brothers then took out Solo Sikoa with a double superkick. Roman was livid and tried to get up, only to receive a double superkick. With that, The Usos were officially out of The Bloodline.

Poll : 0 votes