38-year-old star to make surprise appearance on WWE RAW to cost Jey Uso his match against Gunther? Exploring the chances

Jey Uso has established himself as one of the most popular superstars on Monday Night RAW’s roster. The WWE Universe cheers as loudly as possible as soon as his music hits the arena, and fans have taken a liking to him ever since he left The Bloodline and began his singles journey.

During the latest episode of the flagship show, Jey interrupted Gunther’s segment and potentially placed himself as The Ring General’s next challenger. It’s about time Main Event Jey wins a singles gold, and the Intercontinental Championship seems like a great way to pursue that dream.

However, Jey’s plans have always had spanners thrown in them by Jimmy Uso. The latter may interfere in his title match against The Ring General and jeopardize his chances.

It so happens that fans are hoping to see a face-off between Jey and Jimmy Uso. But for that to happen, either Jey needs to move to SmackDown, or Jimmy needs to come to RAW. The former seems more plausible, considering Jimmy’s association with The Bloodline.

If Jimmy Uso costs his brother the Intercontinental Title match against Gunther, it can be the last straw for Main Event Jey. Consequently, the latter can return to the blue brand to exact revenge against his brother.

Jey Uso revealed why he wants the Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso came up short in his previous encounter against Gunther, but he seems ready for redemption.

During an interview with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre, Jey Uso revealed his reason for pursuing the IC Championship.

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna [sic] have to run that, everybody over there. He likes The Tribal Chief, you see what I do to The Tribal Chief? I don’t give a d**n. Let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, [and] my uncle, Umaga, IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there," said Jey Uso.

Jey vs. Gunther is yet to become official. It will be interesting to see how their storyline develops in the coming weeks.

