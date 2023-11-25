38-year-old star to risk punishment from Triple H and invade WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to take place inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago. This will be the same venue where the Saturday Survivor Series premium live event will occur. The company has already announced some major developments for tonight's show, including an Undisputed Tag Team title match where Judgment Day will defend their titles against the Street Profits.

However, during this title showdown, Cody Rhodes might appear on the show, risking potential punishment from Nick Aldis or Triple H.

The potential for punishment arises from Cody Rhodes' visit last week. For those unaware, the American Nightmare visited the blue brand last Friday and was initially seen with Nick Aldis backstage. However, after this, Cody also saved LA Knight from a post-match assault by the Bloodline, resulting in Nick evicting Rhodes from the arena.

As Nick forcefully evicted Cody Rhodes from SmackDown last week, if he appears tonight to cost Judgment Day, there is a possibility that he might face consequences from either Triple H or the SmackDown General Manager. Previously, Jey Uso was penalized by Nick Aldis for making an unauthorized appearance on the blue brand.

Also, as we are just a day away from Survivor Series 2023, it's highly likely that Cody might come with his other WarGames team members for a final showdown before their anticipated clash against the villainous faction.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown?

Besides the Undisputed Tag Team title match, Kevin Owens is set to make his return to the blue brand after being suspended by the SmackDown General Manager for violating the rules as a commentator. The Prizefighter will be the special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Since Waller and Austin Theory were the reason behind Owens' suspension, it's likely that things might not go as planned for Grayson and Theory in this segment.

Many speculate that this segment might lead to the inclusion of one more match for the Survivor Series premium live event.

Additionally, on tonight's episode, the company will reveal who will have the advantage in the Women's WarGames match as Damage CTRL faces Bianca Belair's team. Unlike the men's match, the women's WarGames advantage will be determined through a fan vote. It will be interesting to see which team will get the upper hand.

It will be intriguing to witness how things unfold, as this episode marks the final stop before Survivor Series.