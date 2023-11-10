38-year-old star to set up huge feud with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown; checking the possibility

Nick Aldis took charge of WWE SmackDown in October. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion brought Kevin Owens to the blue brand on his first day on the job. He also fined Jey Uso $10,000 for attacking Jimmy Uso several weeks ago.

It is possible that a 38-year-old star could appear on WWE SmackDown this week to confront the General Manager. Jey Uso can potentially show up to confront Aldis for not punishing Jimmy over his involvement in an Undisputed Tag Team Titles match several weeks ago on RAW.

The potential angle can lead to a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series tag team match for brand supremacy. Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce teased the return of brand wars on the night Aldis imposed a heavy fine on Jey Uso.

Watch the clip below:

WWE has thus far announced a singles match between LA Knight and Grayson Waller for SmackDown this week. The company will reveal more segments and matches in the lead-up to the show this Friday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Nick Aldis to book former rival into huge match on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the potential

This week’s edition of SmackDown will be the fallout edition of the blue brand for Crown Jewel 2023. WWE is advertising top stars such as AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Charlotte Flair for the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

The Phenomenal One was sent to the hospital by The Bloodline in the lead-up to Fastlane 2023 and has not returned since the attack. Ideally, Styles would demand a match from Nick Aldis against The Bloodline.

Styles and Aldis are no strangers to each other, having competed in TNA Wrestling on multiple occasions. The SmackDown General Manager might book his former rival, along with Karl Anderson, into a tag team main event against The Bloodline for the show tonight. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have coverage of the show when it airs.

Do you think Jey Uso will have a word with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown tonight? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here