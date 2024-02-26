38-year-old star to take a break from WWE due to unfortunate incident? Exploring the possibility

The current landscape of WWE surely has the fans buzzing, especially as we are on the Road To WrestleMania 40. The Elimination Chamber premium live event, which just concluded, threw up some major developments in the cards for the Show of Shows. However, the recent progress of Monday Night RAW has led to the potential belief that Jey Uso might be taking a break from WWE.

Jey Uso wrestled against Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship bout on the previous edition of Monday Night RAW. Despite delivering an exceptional performance, the match ended with Jimmy Uso interfering in the title showdown and costing his twin brother the match. This unfortunate incident resulted in the Ring General continuing his dominant title reign.

So the potential scenario that fans might witness in the forthcoming weeks could see Jey Uso taking a break from the red brand. In his absence, Jimmy Uso may continue to mock the former Right Hand Man of the Bloodline every week on Smackdown. This will eventually lead to Jey making his comeback and laying down a challenge to Jimmy at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A match between the Samoan twins is highly speculated since Jimmy Uso betrayed the 38-year-old star at last year's SummerSlam event, costing him the Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Moreover, as per the current scenario, Jey vs Jimmy is highly likely to take place at WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, WrestleMania XL is set to broadcast live on April 6 and 7, 2024. It will take place inside Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What is expected to happen on tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of RAW will be observed as the aftermath episode from the red brand for the recently concluded Elimination Chamber 2024. As of writing, WWE has advertised two matches for this post-Chamber show of RAW.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced a showdown where Sami Zayn will clash against Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles bout. In addition, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Street Fight.

Besides this, the feud between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will also initiated from this show as the Scottish Warrior emerged as the victor at the men's Chamber match. Likewise, the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley will also begin from this aftermath show.

