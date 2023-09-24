38-year-old who warned Roman Reigns secretly helping The Bloodline against John Cena? Why it's possible

Despite the absence of Roman Reigns in the company, the Bloodline Saga is taking various twists and turns. On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso assaulted AJ Styles backstage before attacking John Cena to close the show. However, it is possible that Karrion Kross might be the one who is secretly aiding the Bloodline.

The possibility of this arises from one of the videos posted by Kross on his social media account where he is seen staring at Cena's entrance during the closing moments of the show. In the upcoming weeks, this could evolve into Kross targeting or stalking John Cena, eventually leading to a clash between the two.

One of the biggest reasons for a singles match between Kross and the Cenation Leader would be to elevate Karrion Kross's status. Since his return to the company, Kross hasn't been involved in highly anticipated storylines. However, a feud against Cena could help the Doom Walker revitalize his career on the Blue brand.

In the past, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were involved in a segment with The Bloodline where Kross sent a warning to Roman Reigns and the entire Samoan faction. Now, it appears that the 38-year-old star is likely to openly aid the diminished faction in the upcoming weeks against John Cena.

Roman Reigns return feud already planned by WWE?

As of now, Roman Reigns is advertised to make his comeback on the October 27, 2023, episode of SmackDown. According to reports, upon his return, Reigns is likely to renew his rivalry against AJ Styles, who is seemingly out of action after the brutal assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Both Styles and Reigns are expected to have a showdown at Crown Jewel 2023 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Further, the injury angle involving Styles on SmackDown is likely to intensify the rivalry between Reigns and Styles for their upcoming match.

The last time the Bloodline Leader defended his Championship was against Jey Uso in a Tribal Court match at SummerSlam 2023. The match ended after Jimmy Uso's interference led to a Roman Reigns victory on the show.

It will be interesting to see how Reigns reacts to Jimmy Uso's attempt to reunite with the faction again. Also, whether Styles could be the one to finally dethrone the Tribal Chief and end his historic title reign in the Stamford-based Promotion.

