38-year-old WWE star to feud with Uncle Howdy when he returns? Analyzing why the chances are high

The character of Uncle Howdy is likely to make his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. For those unaware, according to reports, WWE is planning the idea of Wyatt characters to return to their company, with both parties agreeing to work on this concept.

With the possibility of the Wyatt faction debuting in WWE, the character of Uncle Howdy might also return. However, one of the potential opponents for Howdy upon his comeback could be Karrion Kross, who is currently working on SmackDown.

The reason behind this possibility arises from a recent interview of Karrion Kross on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Kross revealed plans for a match between Kross and Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans didn't come to fruition.

So, as the match between Kross and the Eater of Worlds didn't happen at WrestleMania despite the plans, a match between Uncle Howdy and Karrion Kross makes sense. Moreover, both Howdy and Kross have eerie and dark characters, so creating a match between these two is a fitting way for the comeback of Howdy in the company.

When Uncle Howdy last appeared on WWE television

Howdy's last appearance on WWE television was in March 2023 during an episode of SmackDown. During this appearance, he attempted a surprise attack on Bobby Lashley. After this, Howdy disappeared from the storyline. A few months later, the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's death shocked the world.

However, with the company's intent to carry on the vision and legacy of the Wyatt Family Leader, the debut of the Wyatt 6, along with Howdy, would be interesting to witness. It is also likely that the role of Howdy could be portrayed by former WWE star Bo Dallas, who is the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt.

There is no confirmation regarding the timeline of Howdy and the Wyatt 6 faction will debut with the company. As we head towards the end of 2023, it is doubtful that the company will reintroduce Wyatt 6 along with Howdy this year, considering the tragic death of Bray Wyatt just a few months ago.

As the weeks unfold, fans eagerly anticipate whether WWE will continue the Uncle Howdy storyline and pay homage to Bray Wyatt's impactful legacy.

