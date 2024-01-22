38-year-old WWE star to finish his story instead of Cody Rhodes and The Rock? Exploring potential Roman Reigns opponent 

Roman Reigns has a tough Road to WrestleMania 40 ahead of him as he is expected to face Cody Rhodes or The Rock at The Show of Shows. Both stars are targeting The Tribal Chief, and fans are excited to see who will lock horns with him in April. Meanwhile, it looks like another top star is interested in finishing his story with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes has been adamant about finishing his story since returning to WWE in 2022 by defeating Roman Reigns and becoming WWE Champion. He could not do this last year at WrestleMania 39 and has been keen on securing the gold this year, but The Rock's comeback might have halted his plans.

The People's Champion returned on RAW: Day 1 and got physical with Jinder Mahal. Rocky later asked fans if he should sit at the Head of the Table. However, Jey Uso also has his sights set on Reigns.

On Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal, Jey was asked bout his plans for Royal Rumble 2024. The 38-year-old shared that he planned to win the multi-man contest and headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns:

"Oh, my plans for the Rumble, I mean, obviously, just try to win it, right? Everyone wants to headline WrestleMania. That's the ticket. That's what we need to do first and foremost to get there. So, I'm excited about competing in the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania. And If I do, one of my goals is to get back to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship; run it back!" Jey said.

What does Jey Uso think about The Rock potentially facing Roman Reigns?

Jey nearly defeated Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 [Image credits: wwe.com]

One of the dream matches for wrestling fans is a showdown between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. Unsurprisingly, even Jey is also looking forward to the potential bout. However, he also warned the Hollywood megastar about The Bloodline.

In the same interview, Jey Uso said The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was a money match everybody wanted to watch. However, he believed Rocky didn't know what he was getting into since Reigns had The Bloodline to support him.

Is Cody Rhodes still determined to finish his story?

Despite The Rock seemingly expressing his desire to face Reigns, CM Punk's addition to the WWE roster, and the other talents gaining prominence, Cody Rhodes said he was not bothered with the amount of competition. He added that he would continue to work on finishing his story.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, or somebody else will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

