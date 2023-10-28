38-year-old WWE star to help John Cena against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel? Exploring the potential

John Cena has been working with LA Knight with the goal of taking out The Bloodline. While Roman Reigns was away, Cena teamed up with Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

Once Roman Reigns returned to WWE, the 16-time world champion introduced LA Knight as The Tribal Chief’s next challenger, and they’re set for a match at Crown Jewel 2023. On the other hand, The Leader of Cenation is going to take on The Bloodline’s Enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline has a tendency to interfere in matches, and Jimmy Uso will possibly do whatever it takes to ensure Solo Sikoa emerges victorious against the 16-time World Champion. However, John Cena may find an ally in Jey Uso at Crown Jewel 2023.

Main Event Jey has been searching for any opportunity to get revenge after Jimmy Uso’s interference cost him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, he can’t ambush The Bloodline during SmackDown, as Nick Aldis already fined him and had him escorted out of the blue show.

The best chance for Jey Uso to cost The Bloodline a victory and get his revenge is by interfering during a premium live event match. While both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa may be present to protect Roman Reigns during his title match, only Jimmy Uso might be present for Sikoa’s match. With only one man standing guard, Jey can ambush Jimmy Uso before helping John Cena secure the victory against The Enforcer at Crown Jewel 2023.

John Cena has made his pick for Greatest of All Time

Everyone has an opinion on who the Greatest of All Time in pro wrestling is. No one is given the moniker more often than John Cena.

There’s not a fan in the WWE Universe who doesn’t know The Champ. In fact, his fame goes beyond the walls of the wrestling fandom!

While The Leader of Cenation is a popular pick, Cena himself has picked someone else as the Greatest of All Time. He revealed it during the media junket before WWE Superstar Spectacle while answering Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.”

Undoubtedly, The Tribal Chief is a special name within the wrestling juggernaut. He has led the company as champion ever since winning the Universal Title at Payback 2020, defeating some of the biggest names in the company such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and even John Cena himself.

