38-year-old WWE star to kick Damian Priest out of The Judgment Day tonight? It's not Rhea Ripley, exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest, is the most prominent group on Monday Night RAW.

However, the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event didn't end well for The Archer of Infamy. Damian Priest lost to Cody Rhodes, and to top it all, his money in the briefcase got stolen by Sami Zayn when he tried to cash in on Seth Rollins.

Tonight's RAW might have ramifications for Priest, as he could be thrown out of The Judgment Day for losing his contract by none other than Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior's defeat to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel was a night he'll never forget. However, a strange occurrence occurred backstage when he was greeted by Rhea Ripley following the battle. Ripley looked at the former WWE Champion curiously and then came out for her match, not saying a word.

This was not Ripley and McIntyre's first encounter; a few weeks ago on RAW, the two were spotted chatting backstage. While many people believed that The Judgment Day would help him at Crown Jewel, the former WWE Champion was all by himself.

After weeks of segments pointing towards the union, tonight's RAW may finally see The Scottish Warrior join the faction. If McIntyre indeed turns heel and joins The Judgment Day, then he might take Damian Priest's place and kick him out of the group. Right now, the chance of that happening seems very likely, but it's pure speculation.

Damian Priest lost, but Rhea Ripley retained her World Title at Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship by defeating Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal Five-Way match at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

After a heated struggle, Ripley brutalized each of her four opponents before pinning Baszler to extend her title reign.

The Eradicator has held the championship with a firm grasp since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. She has been dominant in her subsequent encounters. Let's see how long Mami can keep her coveted title and what happens to The Judgment Day in the future.

Do you think The Scottish Warrior will join the faction after Damian Priest is kicked out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

