38-year-old WWE superstar to help Jey Uso win against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, had voiced his dissatisfaction with Rollins defending his championship against Jey.

It is plausible that The Scottish Warrior will potentially assist Jey Uso in securing a victory. Despite harboring no fondness for Jey, McIntyre's could aid him in triumphing against The Visionary.

McIntyre's interference in Seth's match could potentially plant seeds of suspicion in The Architect's mind regarding Jey Uso's allegiance to McIntyre. This could result in Jey being once again questioned by him about his true intentions and whether he has truly transformed or not.

The reason behind The Scottish Warriors's action can be attributed to his lack of confidence in defeating Rollins. Drew McIntyre was unsuccessful in his previous encounter with The Architect.

If he can rob Seth Rollins of his championship, he will likely face Jey Uso in the coming days. As a result, to increase his chances of capturing the World Heavyweight Title, McIntyre might aid Jey and then beat him in the future, given that the former WWE Champion has previously defeated Jey.

It remains to be seen what will transpire on RAW. At this point, it's just conjecture. Let's tune in to find out.

What else is planned for RAW apart from Seth Rollins vs Jey Uso?

Tonight's broadcast is packed with an electrifying main event featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against Jey Uso. It is worth noting that CM Punk's appearance is not currently promoted for this show. However, fans eagerly await to see if he surprises them with his presence.

Here is the full card for RAW:

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

The Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser)

Also scheduled for the show is Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Shunsuke Nakamura.

Do you think The Scottish Warrior will cost The Visionary his championship on Monday Night RAW tonight?