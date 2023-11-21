38-year-old WWE superstar to be the reason for The Judgment Day's breakup? It's not Damian Priest; exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day added a new member to the faction on previous week’s RAW, Drew McIntyre. WWE fans finally received the much-awaited moment of The Scottish Warrior’s heel turn, but this may come at a cost for the red brand’s current top heels.

From what fans saw, The Scottish Warrior aligned with Rhea Ripley. He only shook her hand, indicating that his primary goal is to keep an alliance between The Eradicator and himself. If he wants to continue this alliance without interference, he’ll need to break up The Judgment Day at the earliest.

If we rewind slightly, it was The Scottish Warrior who stopped Damian Priest from cashing-in against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Given that Rhea Ripley has immense support for The Archer of Infamy, McIntyre’s first target will be Priest. Not only will he eliminate a threat, but also remove a member from the faction. Following that, he can turn his attention towards Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

The Scottish Warrior will not have it easy since The Judgment Day members work as one tight unit. Drew McIntyre will need to be sinister about it, and unleash a heel that no one expected him to be!

The Judgment Day will have to face former multi-time champion at Survivor Series WarGames

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn confirmed that Judgment Day will get a fifth member for Survivor Series WarGames. If that’s the case, Team Cody will need a fifth member as well.

It so happens that Titanland is working towards bringing back Randy Orton as the fifth member for the babyfaces. He’s been off WWE TV since May 2022 due to his back surgery and recovery.

Randy Orton’s last match was on SmackDown as RK-Bro against The Usos alongside Matt Riddle, where they dropped the WWE RAW tag team championships to The Usos.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will turn on The Judgement Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

