38-year-old WWE Superstar to be written off WWE SmackDown for a few weeks? Analyzing why it may happen

WWE SmackDown has become a cinematic masterpiece ever since The Rock returned, turned heel, and been at odds with the most beloved babyface in the company right now, Cody Rhodes.

Before the WWE Universe reaches WrestleMania 40, there’ll be a stop in Perth at Elimination Chamber. Even though Roman Reigns and The Rock aren’t participating in the premium live event, The Bloodline’s presence in Australia is a possibility. However, Jimmy Uso would not find it as easy to travel as others.

Jimmy Uso has a history of DUI which will be reflected in his verification history when applying for travel permissions. As a result of the DUIs, it’s not easy for him to travel abroad and the Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

To ensure a smooth storyline if he is absent from the event, the Stamford-based promotion could write him off WWE SmackDown for a while. Usually, WWE resorts to using backstage ambushes to write a superstar off for a couple of weeks. However, it’ll only truly apply if the promotion is working towards having The Bloodline at the event.

WWE SmackDown will see Roman Reigns and The Rock united tonight

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns will make their way to the ring together. Paul Heyman revealed the duo's appearance to Triple H backstage on last week’s episode, and The Brahma Bull has highlighted it further on his social media.

It so happens that on last week’s episode, Triple H announced himself as the man who makes all the decisions regardless of who sits at the head of the table, which was a jibe at Dwayne Johnson joining TKO’s Board of Directors.

On tonight’s episode, fans can look forward to a major showdown between The Rock and Triple H about who is truly in power. Furthermore, The Rock and Roman Reigns could address Cody Rhodes claiming that he would hit The Great One back after the legend slapped him at WrestleMania 40’s kickoff press conference.

