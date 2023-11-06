39-year-old babyface secretly plotting against Cody Rhodes? Exploring potential twist following WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes may be back on his path to finishing his story, but the American Nightmare’s troubles seem to be far from over. It is possible Rhodes could be betrayed by a fellow babyface following the events of WWE Crown Jewel.

The star in question is none other than Sami Zayn. The 39-year-old star stole Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase at the November 4 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Had Priest successfully cashed in on Seth Rollins, he probably would’ve been challenged by Cody Rhodes for the world title.

Sami Zayn might not want Rhodes to win the world title, especially after Drew McIntyre called him out for never being a world champion himself. Plus, the American Nightmare is inadvertently responsible for splitting Zayn and his tag team partner and best friend Kevin Owens.

For those unaware, Owens was traded to SmackDown for Jey Uso a few weeks after the former Bloodline member was brought to the red brand by Rhodes. Zayn might feel some sort of resentment toward Rhodes deep in his heart, and him stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase can potentially be part of a secret plot against the American Nightmare.

Was Cody Rhodes able to win his match at WWE Crown Jewel?

Cody Rhodes was injured by Damian Priest two weeks before their singles match at WWE Crown Jewel. The American Nightmare entered the ring in Saudi Arabia with nothing but revenge on his mind against the Archer of Infamy.

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh tried to interfere during the match, but were taken out by Jey Uso. Rhodes took advantage of the opportunity to hit Priest with back-to-back Cross Rhodes for the win at the PLE.

It remains to be seen what the American Nightmare will have to talk about on the Crown Jewel fallout episode of WWE RAW tonight.

