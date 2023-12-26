39-year-old star to injure WWE legend before facing Rhea Ripley at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley may not have an opponent yet for Royal Rumble 2024, but Mami has a litany of challengers waiting for the right opportunity to step up to her. Could the WWE Universe get a glimpse into her next opponent one week from tonight?

The Nightmare is set to defend her Women’s World Championship against Ivy Nile on RAW: Day 1 next Monday. Fans will also witness Becky Lynch versus Nia Jax on the same show. The match has been five years in the making.

The match can go in either woman’s favor. One potential outcome would see Nia Jax injure Becky Lynch during the match to cause a No Contest ending. With The Man out of action, the 39-year-old star can potentially challenge for Rhea Ripley’s title at Royal Rumble 2024.

Jax has not had a one-on-one match against Ripley for the world title at a WWE Premium Live Event. Both crossed paths at Crown Jewel 2023. The match also featured Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

It is worth mentioning that Ripley and Lynch were showcased during WWE RAW's Best of 2023 episode tonight. Fans can check out the complete list of matches recapped during the episode here.

What did Becky Lynch say about facing Rhea Ripley?

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have only squared off in singles competition once. That match took place on the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT.

The Man recently stated she’d want to take the Women’s World Championship away from the Nightmare, presumably at WrestleMania. She also fired shots at Ripley's world title run.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

It remains to be seen if fans will get this blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40.

