39-year-old star is the only woman who can take Rhea Ripley's title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Find out why

Rhea Ripley met her match on WWE RAW when Nia Jax made a shocking return to the company. The Irresistible Force ambushed The Eradicator, injuring her enough to be out for the next couple of weeks.

As of now, The Eradicator has quite a few women watching her and eyeing the Women’s World Championship, such as Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and others. However, given the situation and past experiences, it seems that Jax has the highest chance of dethroning Ripley.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce confirmed that Ripley will put her title on the line in a Fatal-5 Way Match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler at Crown Jewel 2023. Nia Jax is the one person who has been able to overpower Rhea Ripley in recent times. Rodriguez had taken a shot at it, but The Eradicator left her injured.

If WWE wants to bring Nia Jax on the map properly, the creative team needs to push her up the hill. Jax has somewhat managed to make a name for herself as the superstar who injures others. If she becomes the champion, she can be inserted in more title matches and redeem her name.

It took 11 women to eliminate Nia Jax when she was introduced as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble Women’s match. It does not seem that four women are enough to take her down.

Rhea Ripley is not happy with SmackDown’s new General Manager

Triple H announced Nick Aldis as SmackDown’s new General Manager recently. During the segment, Dominik Mysterio interrupted The Game and Aldis but was met with some humiliation from Nick Aldis.

Aldis welcomed ‘Dirty’ Dom by saying that he is a big fan of his father, Rey Mysterio. The crowd erupted, but Dominik’s face had turned red from embarrassment. When the clip surfaced on social media, Rhea Ripley reacted to it with an angry emoji.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis has already established himself by making a major announcement on the blue brand where he revealed Kevin Owens as Jey Uso’s trade for SmackDown.

Who will win the Fatal-5 Way Match for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!