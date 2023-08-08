39-year old WWE star to challenge Seth Rollins for his World title? Opportunity to recreate iconic moment from 2015

Seth Rollins battled more than one member of The Judgment Day to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The match was not in favor of Finn Balor, but Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio tried to interfere before being punched off the apron by The Visionary.

However, the champ's battles aren't over. Seth Rollins will continue to be a fighting champion, and new opponents will present themselves at every opportunity to demand a title match. One such rival is possibly lingering in the shadows!

It so happens that one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, is out with an injury. Hence, the other half, Sami Zayn, needs to keep his story moving forward. Considering the Canadian star always wants a singles title shot, The Visionary's next opponent can be Zayn.

If WWE Creative decides to develop a Rollins vs. Zayn rivalry, it presents the opportunity to recreate the iconic Face vs. Face dynamic from 2015, Seth Rollins vs. Neville.

In fact, The Visionary was defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Neville in 2015 on WWE RAW, and the duo created one of the best false finishes in the company's history! With Zayn and Rollins being iconic performers, another historical moment can be expected from this potential rivalry.

Seth Rollins commented on his friendship with top RAW superstar

If there is another star working under WWE RAW, who makes the crowd go wild upon entering the arena, it's Cody Rhodes. Similar to Seth Rollins, he has the capacity to be the face of the red brand and possibly the face of the company.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Visionary commented on his friendship with The American Nightmare.

"[Are you guys not friends, you and Cody?] We are, God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides," said Rollins.

WWE Universe will definitely not dismiss a rivalry between Rollins and Rhodes either. In fact, a feud between The Visionary and The American Nightmare can become way off the charts and wildly popular!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here