39-year-old WWE star to ditch his faction and turn heel on LA Knight? Looking at the possibility

LA Knight's popularity in WWE has steadily risen over the past few months. On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, he has a chance to reach one step closer to becoming the United States Champion. He will be competing in a US Title Invitational Fatal Four Way match. However, there is a possibility that a 39-year-old star could turn heel in a bout against Knight.

The star in the question is Santos Escobar. He is currently a member of the LWO faction and recently qualified for the second round of the Invitational match. There is speculation that LA Knight could face Escobar in the finals and potentially defeat him to earn a title shot against Austin Theory. However, this potential loss could lead to Escobar's heel turn and subsequent attack on Knight after the match.

If this scenario unfolds, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion could likely betray his own stable. This may also result in a feud between Rey Mysterio and Escobar.

It should be noted that the 39-year-old previously portrayed a villainous character during his time on WWE's third brand. However, engaging in a feud against Rey Mysterio could serve as a platform for Escobar to elevate his position and gain more recognition on SmackDown.

What could LA Knight do at SummerSlam 2023?

On the next episode of SmackDown, LA Knight will participate in another first-round Invitational match. This contest will include veterans such as Rey Mysterio and Sheamus, besides up-and-coming talent Cameron Grimes. During a recent episode of the blue brand, Knight cut a promo expressing his determination to become a champion in the company.

It is also highly likely that the self-proclaimed Megastar could earn a title shot against Austin Theory at The Biggest Party of the Summer. After losing in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, it seems like LA Knight might finally get his big moment in the company soon.

For those unaware, according to reports, Austin Theory is expected to lose his United States Championship at SummerSlam 2023. So, if Knight qualifies, it is possible that he could dethrone Theory and become the new titleholder.

Fans have been impressed by Knight's skills and have compared him to legendary names like Stone Cold and The Rock. Winning the United States Championship would help the SmackDown star prove he is championship material. This could potentially establish him as a future main eventer in the company.