39-year-old WWE star may ruin Roman Reigns' plans to include Ava in The Bloodline: Why it's possible

Roman Reigns is all set to make his return on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, which is going to be the Season Premiere show for the blue brand. Despite Reigns' absence, The Bloodline Saga has taken many twists and turns in the past few weeks. Moreover, on the recent edition of NXT, Paul Heyman was spotted with Ava backstage, where he seemingly tried to convince her to join the Samoan faction.

However, Nia Jax could be the one to stop the plans of The Tribal Chief recruiting Ava into his faction. The possible reason behind this could be that she's unhappy that neither Heyman nor any of The Bloodline members have offered or approached her to join their faction yet.

The scenario that might unfold is that Nia Jax could confront or call out Ava in jealousy, wondering why she was approached by the Special Counsel instead of her. This would likely initiate a rivalry between them, potentially leading to a match where the winner earns a spot in the Samoan faction.

This could be one of the best possible ways for the Stamford-based promotion to debut Ava on the main roster and align her with The Bloodline on the blue brand.

What Roman Reigns is expected to do on the upcoming edition of SmackDown

As The Tribal Chief makes his long-awaited comeback on the upcoming show, Roman Reigns is expected to address the fallout from Fastlane 2023. For those unaware, John Cena and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in tag team action.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may be frustrated by the result and might confront the other members of the Samoan faction. Also, Roman Reigns could address Jimmy Uso's return to The Bloodline and might question his loyalty after his previous betrayal a few months back.

Moreover, as we head towards Crown Jewel 2023, the next challenger for Roman Reigns is also likely to be revealed on this show. Currently, LA Knight, John Cena, and AJ Styles are the favorable stars who could potentially face The Tribal Chief at the event. For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming edition of SmackDown as The Tribal Chief returns to make his presence felt once again.

