4 absent WWE stars & their chances of returning at SummerSlam tonight

After WrestleMania, SummerSlam is regarded as the biggest PLE for WWE. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, fans often see the Stamford-based promotion go out of their way and book matches that register a place in history. Hence, the event is revered among WWE fans.

However, along with great matches, SummerSlam is also popular for famous WWE absentees making their return after a long time. Such segments often get fans excited and manage to make headlines. With the PLE less than 24 hours away, the WWE Universe can expect some absentees to return.

Today in this article, we will look at four absent WWE stars and their chances of making an appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer:

#4. Carlito returns at SummerSlam

In June, it was reported that Carlito had signed with WWE. Having made his last appearance for the promotion at Backlash, the news of Carlito signing with the Stamford-based company got many in the WWE Universe excited. While the 40-year-old was expected to make his debut in July, that did not happen.

Hence, the probability of Carlito returning at a mega event like SummerSlam increases. Considering this year the PLE will host a Battle Royal, seeing the former Intercontinental Champion compete in it as a surprise entrant will get fans excited.

#3. Bray Wyatt

Since disappearing before WrestleMania 39, Bray Wyatt is yet to make his return. When his previous rival, Bobby Lashley, marked his return last month, fans expected the former WWE Champion to return as well. However, there have been no signs of Wyatt.

But, at SummerSlam, that could change. There are many possibilities for Wyatt to mark his return at the PLE. While he has many feuds to involve himself in, the 36-year-old could target Roman Reigns. After all, in 2020, Reigns, too, had marked his return against Wyatt at SummerSlam.

#2. Randy Orton

Last year, Randy Orton had to leave WWE temporarily due to an injury he faced. As a result, his partnership with Matt Riddle came to a halt, and the latter has since been pursuing a career in singles competition. However, that could change for Riddle in the coming weeks.

As per reports, Randy Orton has been spotted in Detroit, ahead of SummerSlam 2023. While the purpose of his presence is not clear, there is a huge possibility he could make an appearance at the PLE. Orton could attack Gunther to avenge Riddle, or he could follow an independent path and go after Seth Rollins or Finn Balor.

#1. Jimmy Uso

Ever since Jimmy and Jey Uso revolted against Roman Reigns, the storyline of The Bloodline has grasped the attention of the WWE Universe. While this revolt has led Jey Uso to a title shot and a chance of becoming the Tribal Chief, Jimmy, on the other hand, was subject to an attack by Reigns, which has kept him away from television since last month.

While it is reported Jimmy suffered an injury, it is not legitimate and is a part of the storyline. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Jimmy Uso mark his return at the PLE. However, the question that comes forward is, if Jimmy returns, will he attack Roman, or betray his own brother? This is a question that can only be answered at SummerSlam.

