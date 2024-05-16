4 allies Cody Rhodes should have as backup for his contract signing on WWE SmackDown - Drafted star, tag team, and more

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and is on fire right now. He is the top dog in the company and works day in and day out to elevate the title and the brand. He will defend his prize shortly, making his second defense since winning the gold.

The American Nightmare's opponent will be Logan Paul. The two had a face-to-face confrontation on SmackDown last week and will now have a contract signing during this Friday's show. They will then clash at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah on May 25.

Realistically speaking, Logan Paul won't be alone come Friday Night SmackDown. Wherever he goes, the brand's tag team champions of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will likely be lurking. This is bad news for Cody Rhodes.

Still, all hope is not lost for the world champion. Several quality wrestlers on the SmackDown roster could step up and have Cody's back. This article will take a look at a handful of superstars who could step up and aid the champion. This may exclude injured performers such as Kevin Owens, however. So, who could align with The American Nightmare?

Below are four allies Cody Rhodes should have as backup for his contract signing on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Johnny Gargano & #3. Tommaso Ciampa: DIY wants tag team gold

DIY is a popular WWE tag team comprised of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The pair first united on NXT to become the top team in the division. They later split and became top singles stars on the then-black-and-gold brand.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are still trying to figure things out in WWE. They reunited as a team last year and hoped to take the main roster by storm. While they've come close to winning tag team gold on a few occasions, the belts have eluded them thus far.

The duo of Gargano and Ciampa have become increasingly popular on the main roster after a slow start, but working with Cody Rhodes would elevate them. Beyond that, the two have made it clear they must win gold, so aiding Cody against the current tag champions could bring them one step closer to that goal.

#2. Baron Corbin is a babyface in WWE now

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has had a confusing career in WWE. On some levels, he's been an undeniable success. He's a former United States Champion and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Alternatively, his initial RAW and SmackDown run had a lot of questionable gimmicks and some poor stories.

The Lone Wolf returned to NXT last year after spending a long time on the main roster. Upon joining the white and gold brand, Baron was able to reinvent himself. This led to him forming The Wolfdogs with Bron Breakker, which only served to reinvigorate his career further.

Recently, Baron was moved back to the main roster courtesy of the 2024 WWE Draft. He is a babyface on the SmackDown brand, which is unusual for some fans. A way to solidify him in the role is to have Baron unite with Cody Rhodes to fight off A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul. Who would ever see that coming?

#1. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are long-time friends

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in modern WWE history. He debuted on the main roster in 2002 and went on to headline WrestleMania and win numerous world titles. He has become iconic.

The Viper has recently had his hands full with The Bloodline. Aligned with Kevin Owens, the duo have had to fight off Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Things became more complicated when Tonga Loa returned to WWE to join the dangerous stable. Still, that doesn't mean he can't assist his friend, too.

Cody Rhodes and The Legend Killer have plenty of history together. The pair feuded early in The American Nightmare's career before linking up as part of The Legacy. They even recently united to fight The Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames.

The pair being united on-screen more regularly now that they are both part of SmackDown makes sense. Orton sticking up for Cody to fend off Logan's goons would also help further solidify their alliance ahead of a potential feud in the future.