4 backup feuds for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 if The Rock faces Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes was destined for superstardom after his triumphant return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38. Shortly after his feud with Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare turned his sight towards the ultimate quest - becoming WWE Champion.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes highlighted the need to 'finish his story', one which could not be completed by his father and Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes. The 38-year-old confronted Roman Reigns after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, he failed to complete his story as the Tribal Chief emerged victorious at Wrestlemania 39.

A year on, Cody is looking to do an encore of his performance in Royal Rumble 2023 in the upcoming traditional 30-man battle royale to earn the right to set up a rematch with Roman at 'Mania.

However, if recent rumors are to be believed, the WWE is considering the possibility of the long-awaited Roman Reigns vs. The Rock feud for The Showcase of The Immortals. This could create a slight rupture in Cody Rhodes' path of completing his story. The American Nightmare could also be a part of the feud making it a triple-threat affair at Wrestlemania 40.

Considering the uncertainty of events and a stacked roster, the RAW star might have to put a pause on his conquest against Roman Reigns and, instead, pick up a rivalry with one of the following top stars:

#4. Damian Priest

Damian Priest built a loyal fanbase during his time in NXT, which has continued to expand ever since he made his main roster debut in 2021. Almost a year later, he turned face and joined forces with Edge and Rhea Ripley to form The Judgment Day. The faction grew to become a notable spot on the RAW brand, with every member holding gold at the same time.

The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank contract last year and has been teasing a potential cash-in on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in recent months. While Priest is a Tag Team Champion with Finn Balor, the WWE Universe has given positive reactions to his solo performance and promos.

Despite being a part of a group, Damian Priest has a persona that makes him pursuable as a top star in the singles division. To push the Archer of Infamy as a solo performer, WWE could set up a feud with him against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40. They already have some history because Judgment Day and Cody have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the past.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight is currently one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Throughout 2023, the SmackDown star's rise to stardom was manifold. Knight's ability to capture the audience's attention via his witty mick skills is unparalleled.

He is set to face Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 41-year-old's body of work in the past year certainly makes him deserving of a WrestleMania spot. A feud with Rhodes would be apt as it would elevate the careers of both, given how they are positioned as top stars of their respective brands.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes at Mania?

The Viper returned at Survivor Series 2023 with one quest in mind - to take revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, this does overlap Cody Rhodes' journey to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes would have a lot to prove to his former mentor, given how Randy Orton played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes' WWE career - from his first main roster match with the 43-year-old to forming The Legacy. A classic spark for a WrestleMania-worthy rivalry could stem from how Randy Orton diverted his path to become champion.

If Roman Reigns is occupied with The Rock at WrestleMania 40, another main event-worthy match could be Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

#1. CM Punk

Despite being associated with AEW around the same time, the two stars never crossed paths on the promotion.

Meanwhile, when a young Cody Rhodes was WWE Tag Team Champion with Ted Dibiase Jr. in 2008, they lost their titles to Kofi Kingston and CM Punk. Fast forward 16 years, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are megastars in WWE and on the same brand.

CM Punk is focused on competing against Seth Rollins and claiming the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary's current plans are thwarted by his injury on RAW last week. He reportedly tore his MCL and partial meniscus tear which normally takes a good 4 to 6 weeks of recovery. Rollins is set to address his future course of action on the upcoming edition of RAW.

However, this disruption could prove favorable for Cody Rhodes, and The American Nightmare can step in and challenge Punk for a showdown at Wrestlemania.

