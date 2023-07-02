4 biggest botches at Money in the Bank 2023

Money in the Bank 2023 concluded with a series of thrilling matches and notable surprise returns. One of the highlights of the show was the ending of Roman Reigns' winning streak at the hands of Jey Uso.

The traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches also resulted unexpectedly, with Damian Priest and IYO SKY emerging as the winners.

However, despite being an excellent event, there were a few notable botches that occurred during the show. Let's delve into the four biggest botches that took place at Money in the Bank 2023.

#4. LA Knight botches his finisher at Money in the Bank 2023

LA Knight lost the MITB ladder match

The former Million Dollar Champion was one of the favorites of the crowd. LA Knight also got a huge ovation from the UK crowd. Despite having all the momentum heading to the match, he suffered a loss as Damian Priest won the MITB briefcase.

However, Knight, unfortunately, experienced a botched moment in the final minutes of the match. After sending Damian Priest out of the ring, Knight set up the ladder to make his climb. Suddenly Escobar appeared on the scene, causing a disruption.

Knight attempted to execute his finishing maneuver on Escobar, but the move didn't connect as smoothly as intended, resulting in a noticeable botch. Despite this mishap, it appears that the fans either didn't pay much attention to it or chose to overlook it and continue enjoying the thrilling match.

#3. Samantha Irvin called Bayley a member of Judgment Day

Samantha Irvin suffered a hilarious botch

Samantha Irvin has been delivering great work as a WWE announcer, but unfortunately, she experienced a botched moment at Money in the Bank 2023. This incident occurred when Bayley made her entrance during the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Samantha mistakenly announced that Bayley was representing The Judgment Day in the match, which was incorrect. The correct information should have been that The Role Model was representing The Damage CTRL.

This botch was noticeable to fans, as there is no association between Bayley and The Judgment Day faction.

Despite this slip-up, the women's MITB ladder match still provided incredible action and culminated in IYO SKY's victory as the MITB briefcase holder.

#2. Damian Priest botches Broken Arrow on LA Knight

Damian Priest is your Mr.MITB 2023

Damian Priest emerged as the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Judgment Day member displayed his impressive strength and abilities throughout the match. However, there was a slight botch in the final moments of his victory.

During the pivotal scene where Priest and Knight were battling atop the ladder, Priest attempted to execute a Broken Arrow maneuver. Unfortunately, the move didn't connect smoothly as intended.

Despite this minor botch, Damian Priest's victory was surprising and unexpected, with only a few people predicting his win.

#1. Logan Paul-Ricochet's Crazy Spanish Fly

The exact moment when Logan & Ricochet crashed into tables

Logan Paul and Ricochet had another intense encounter during the MITB ladder match, showcasing their athleticism and high-flying skills.

The match featured several thrilling spots, including a notable table spot. However, there was a minor botch during their attempt at a double table spot outside the ring.

After being knocked off the ladder, both Logan Paul and Ricochet landed on the ring ropes and attempted to deliver a Spanish fly onto the tables. Unfortunately, the move didn't connect perfectly, resulting in their heads crashing onto the tables.

Despite the slight botch, this moment showcased the incredible abilities of both superstars.

