After months of speculation over the potential sale of WWE, it was recently announced that Endeavor Group Holdings INC. had reached a deal with the promotion. UFC's parent company bought a controlling stake in the sports entertainment juggernaut for $9.3 billion.

Endeavor now owns 51 percent of the company's stock, with WWE's shareholders owning the rest.

The huge news has elicited mixed reactions among pro-wrestling and combat sports fans ranging from excitement to uncertainty to fearfulness. While one section was dreaming up fantasy crossovers, another wondered if the product they grew up loving would ever be the same again.

Here are four of the biggest fan concerns raised by fans over the merger

#4. Will the WWE talent's jobs be safe?

Steve @SCFack If the Endeavour UFC ownership has taught me anything.



a) WWE cuts are coming imminently

b) Don't expect them to go after any big free agents

c) They are generally pretty hands off, Vince will be in full control here

d) They will almost certainly try to charge for PPV again If the Endeavour UFC ownership has taught me anything.a) WWE cuts are coming imminentlyb) Don't expect them to go after any big free agentsc) They are generally pretty hands off, Vince will be in full control hered) They will almost certainly try to charge for PPV again

Financially, Endeavor's ownership of the UFC has been hugely successful. The combat sports giant's value has almost tripled in less than a decade, and business is at an all-time high. Sponsorships, revenue, brand recognition, and many other metrics are the highest they have ever been.

This is not by mistake, as the partnership has run the UFC with ruthless business acumen marked by tactics like talent cuts. This does not bode well for some of our favorite stars, which, although the creative team may see value in them, might be seen as surplus by business analysts.

The idea of these performers losing their livelihoods due to budget cuts has not sat well with fans.

#3. Will WWE events return to the pay-per-view model?

Sub-Zero 🏁 @YallMustaForgot



When the Peacock deal ends.. say hello to PPV again.



It’s gonna be a hard sell buying PPV’s again, especially since we’ve been able to watch them all for like a decade on the WWE Network/Peacock. #WWE will change in a lot of ways. Mergers always lead to big changes.When the Peacock deal ends.. say hello to PPV again.It’s gonna be a hard sell buying PPV’s again, especially since we’ve been able to watch them all for like a decade on the WWE Network/Peacock. #Endeavour #WWE will change in a lot of ways. Mergers always lead to big changes.When the Peacock deal ends.. say hello to PPV again. It’s gonna be a hard sell buying PPV’s again, especially since we’ve been able to watch them all for like a decade on the WWE Network/Peacock. #Endeavour

A little over nine years ago, the Stamford-based company abandoned the pay-per-view model to establish its own streaming service. The WWE Network changed the company's style of content delivery forever, and fans welcomed the monthly subscription over paying a significantly higher price for singular events.

With the sale, fans are worried that when the company's current deal with Peacock (who bought streaming rights in 2021) ends, it may revert to pay-per-views like UFC. There is no word on this, so fans will have to wait and see. One can only hope both parties will proceed with the consumer's needs.

#2. Will WWE be changed to look more like UFC?

Ankit @ankitiwf WWE Will now be UFC 2.0 ~ Ari Emanuel from Endeavour said



MAN ! INSANE WWE Will now be UFC 2.0 ~ Ari Emanuel from Endeavour saidMAN ! INSANE https://t.co/UOXvb9ObXm

WWE and UFC are similar in so many aspects. However, each company has its own unique feel and aesthetic that fans have grown accustomed to. One puts a show in a squared circle clear of advertisements, while the other puts sponsorship logos on everything.

These subtle differences in the presentation may seem trivial, but they give fans an experience specific to that company. Changing one company's look to mirror another could prove a turnoff for fans of the existing product.

This is why some fans are worried by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's statement that the promotion will, in some aspects, be "UFC 2.0."

#1. Will Endeavor (or Vince McMahon) interfere in WWE's creative booking decisions?

Now, to preface this, Ari Emanuel, in his joint interview with Vince McMahon about the merger, did say that Endeavor won't be involved in WWE creative. The chairman also distanced himself from the role, implying that Triple H will remain in charge of the day-to-day process.

However, fans are skeptical with the deal coming just a day after the considerably unpopular decision to have Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Fans feel that if TV networks can make significant demands, Endeavor, which holds a lot more sway, could also influence booking decisions. This concern is especially amplified at the main event level, where the performers are more integral to their business. Officially, The Game is still in charge, but time will tell if he is given the freedom to bring his vision to life.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : How are you feeling about the merger? Excited Terrified 0 votes