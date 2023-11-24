4 bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames - Damian Priest cashes in, CM Punk attacks former champion 

WWE will present Survivor Series WarGames live tomorrow night from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with a stacked card of matches booked.

With two WarGames Matches as well as some intense feuds and championship matches, the 37th edition of the premium live event looks set to be one of the best yet.

Join us as we take a look at 4 potential shocking moments that could take place at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Señor Money in the Bank seizes his moment

This past July, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day picked up the biggest win of his career so far after he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase. With the case, Priest can now challenge a champion of his choosing anytime he wants for up to a year.

This weekend, while he will be in a hugely physical match in WarGames, so will the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Therefore, Damian Priest may be able to find a way to cash in either during the match or after when the Visionary will be extremely vulnerable.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Archer of Infamy was asked when he thinks he will cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

"I have a whole year, so I don’t have any rush to just cash in that contract when it’s not perfect. It has to be perfect. It has to be perfect. I’ve seen a few moments that I thought, ‘Maybe, but it’s not perfect yet.’ Right now, my focus is making sure we’re all on the same page and all champions. But when the time comes and that perfect time comes, it’ll get cashed in, and it’ll happen," Damian Priest said. [H/T Fightful]

#3. The Second City Saint is much-anticipated to return to WWE

One of the biggest rumors heading into Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is the potential return of CM Punk.

The Chicago native left the company in 2014 under controversial circumstances, but with time being the best healer and with Punk having recently left AEW, WWE may look to capitalize and have him return to the Stamford-based promotion in his hometown.

If Punk does indeed make his WWE comeback, a potential star for him to work with could be Shinsuke Nakamura. In recent weeks, the Japanese star has sent out cryptic promos asking for more competition.

Hailing himself as the Best in the World, CM Punk may look to reaffirm that statement and answer Nakamura's call by attacking him in the ring.

#2. The A-Lister makes more history

One of the two championship matches at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event this weekend will see The Miz take on the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther.

Gunther has held the historic belt for 531 days, with him bringing back a sense of legitimacy to the belt. One star who knows all too well about the title is The Miz, who has held the belt on 8 occasions.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, The A-Lister was asked what he still has to achieve in WWE, with him aiming to make more history with the Intercontinental Title.

"Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship, and most reigns. I’m one reign away from being tied for being number one and twenty-five days for having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat by now by twenty-five days. That would be a pretty good feat, another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career," The Miz said. [H/T PWMania]

While many feel Gunther has a lot more in him as a champion, The Miz would undoubtedly be a worthy WWE Superstar to take the title from him.

#1. Mami goes solo

The other championship match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 will see Zoey Stark challenge the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator has established herself as one of the biggest stars in the company, with her also standing tall as the figurehead of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling legend Konnan stated that the Women's World Champion has what it takes to be a huge solo act away from The Judgment Day.

"I could literally see every person in that group being a single star. I think that is what’s going to happen in the future, and it seems like Rhea [Ripley] might be the first one because she’s getting cheered a lot. Plus, the best [babyfaces] are usually the guys that would go to heels because the people know that they’re a** kickers," Konnan said. [H/T PWMania]

If Rhea can beat Stark, then she will grow in further confidence, and this could lead to her wanting to break away from The Judgment Day as a singles star.

Are you excited about the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!