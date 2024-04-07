4 Challengers for the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions following WrestleMania 40

The Ladder Match on Night One of WrestleMania XL saw the crowning of new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Amidst the chaos during the match, with all teams laid out, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller found themselves alone. They seized the opportunity to unhook one set of titles to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Now that new champions have been crowned, here are the four potential challengers for Theory and Waller after WrestleMania 40.

#4. Authors of Pain can become WWE Triple Crown Champions

The duo of Akam and Rezar has been a thorn in the side of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits since their return to WWE earlier this year.

While they haven't been in the title picture since rejoining the company, there's no questioning the pedigree of The Authors of Pain. As former NXT Tag Team Champions and former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, they can now vie for the SmackDown titles, potentially becoming only the third Triple Crown Tag Team Champion in WWE history, following FTR and The Street Profits.

With the legendary Paul Ellering in their corner, The Authors of Pain could certainly give Austin Theory and Grayson Waller a serious run for their money.

#3. New Catch Republic can have their moment at Clash at the Castle

Pete Dunne has experienced a rejuvenation in his WWE career since reuniting with Tyler Bate on the main roster.

As a duo, they have emerged as one of the top teams in the tag team division in recent months. Their impressive performance against the formidable duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the 2024 Elimination Chamber showcased their potential, as they came tantalizingly close to capturing the tag team titles.

With the recent announcement of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year, Dunne and Bate could seize the opportunity to claim championship glory in front of their home fans.

#2. The Street Profits would want to reclaim their position at the top of the WWE tag team division

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has firmly established themselves as one of the premier tag teams in recent years. However, their momentum has waned since their move to SmackDown.

Currently embroiled in a blood feud with The Final Testament, they are set to clash in a Philadelphia Street Fight on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Despite their current challenges, they could quickly refocus and aim to reclaim the top of the tag team division after WrestleMania.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would be wise to keep an eye on the Street Profits if they hope to maintain a lengthy title reign.

#1. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could continue their alliance

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have displayed remarkable chemistry in recent weeks on the Road to WrestleMania.

If there are any two superstars Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would prefer to avoid, it's the formidable duo of The Viper and The Prizefighter. With stunners and RKOs raining down, Orton and Owens have proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Despite their current involvement in a feud against Logan Paul for the United States Championship, there's a strong possibility that Orton and Owens could choose to continue their alliance and dominate the WWE Tag Team Division.

