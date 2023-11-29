4 challengers for Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The last time the WWE Universe witnessed Roman Reigns in action was at Crown Jewel in 2023. Since defending his championship at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Reigns has been absent from WWE programming. However, The Tribal Chief is expected to return ahead of Royal Rumble in 2024.

The Tribal Chief is expected to have a match in the first PLE of 2024. While an opponent for Roman Reigns hasn't been finalized yet, there are plenty of superstars who would like to get their hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In this article, we will look at four superstars who could face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024:

#4. Roman Reigns can face AJ Styles

Since being injured by The Bloodline ahead of WWE Fastlane, AJ Styles is yet to make his return to WWE. However, given the return is expected to happen soon, Styles will want to take revenge against the heel faction when he arrives on the blue brand.

Hence, if revenge is on Styles' mind, WWE could book a feud between him and Roman Reigns, which could lead to a match at Royal Rumble 2024. A match against each other would do wonders for both men. Especially for The Phenomenal One, who will have plenty of eyes on him if the contest happens.

#3. LA Knight

During Roman Reigns' last appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the premium live event. However, Knight did not win the match after an interference by Jimmy Uso.

This reason is why it would be fair for Knight to receive one more chance against Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. One hint why WWE might book this match is because, in a recent interaction with fans, LA Knight claimed he is completely focused on dethroning The Bloodline leader.

#2. Randy Orton

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made his much-awaited return for the first time since 2022. While Orton led his team to victory against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, later, he registered a win against Dominik Mysterio in the latest edition of RAW.

However, despite all these victories, time after time, Orton mentions how he wishes to seek revenge against The Bloodline. The Apex Predator is also scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week. Therefore, it won't be surprising to see WWE book a match between the two for Royal Rumble 2024.

#1. CM Punk

While Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series: WarGames drew a great reaction, it was overshadowed by CM Punk, who made his return to WWE for the first time in almost a decade. Since his return, the WWE Universe has been speculating about different feuds Punk could be involved in.

Even though many names would want to face Punk, WWE could book a match between the 45-year-old and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. This potential match could be the beginning of a massive rivalry, which could be settled at the main event of WrestleMania 40.