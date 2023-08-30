4 changes Rhea Ripley can make to The Judgment Day after Payback

Rhea Ripley appears to be growing frustrated with her fellow Judgment Day members, given the increasing tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. During the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Women's World Champion issued an ultimatum to both faction members, indicating that changes could be on the horizon if Priest and Balor fail to secure the tag team titles.

For those who are unaware, WWE has announced another title match on the recent edition of the Red brand for Payback 2023. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their titles against the villainous faction at the premium live event.

As the rift within Judgment Day continues to deepen, Ripley issued a warning to set things right. With that kept in mind, let's explore four changes Rhea Ripley can make in the RAW faction.

#4. Rhea Ripley could kick out either Balor or Priest from the Judgment Day

One significant decision that Ripley could consider is the possibility of removing one of the members from the faction. The determination of who might be removed could hinge on who ends up taking the pinfall loss at the premium live event.

Given the existing speculations regarding Damian Priest's potential departure from the faction, this event could mark the beginning of this transition. This dynamic could come to the forefront at Payback, especially if Priest is the one who takes the pinfall from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

#3 Ripley could add a new member after Payback 2023

Another impending choice the WWE Women's World Champion could consider is the inclusion of a new member into the faction, namely JD McDonagh. The company has been hinting at McDonagh's potential addition to the Judgment Day over the past few weeks. This move could be strategic, especially after the faction's recent loss to Owens and Zayn.

The rationale behind bringing in McDonagh could be to bolster the faction's strength, particularly considering that Balor and Priest have faced challenges in that regard. The addition of McDonagh might provide the faction with the necessary reinforcement to regain its momentum and overcome the obstacles faced due to the rift between Balor and Priest.

#2. Rhea Ripley could announce a match after Payback

Given Rhea Ripley's frustration on RAW concerning the tension between Balor and Priest, there is a possibility that if they fail to secure the Undisputed Tag Team titles at Payback 2023, Ripley could decide to address the issue uniquely. That unique way could be she might announce a match between the two Judgment Day members.

The reasoning behind this unexpected decision could be that having a match would provide a constructive outlet for their differences, instead of letting the internal issues continue to escalate week after week.

#1. Rhea Ripley could disband the whole faction

Conceivably, another bold decision that Rhea Ripley could make following Payback, is to disband the faction entirely, instead of making piecemeal changes. Given her frustration with the ongoing tensions, and the recognition that she and Dominik Mysterio are the primary driving forces of the faction, The Eradicator might decide that it's best to part ways with both Damian Priest and Finn Balor simultaneously.

By disbanding the faction, Rhea Ripley could choose to focus on her partnership with Dominik Mysterio, and pursue their paths within the WWE.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE