4 directions for LA Knight after his surprising Money in the Bank loss

At Money in the Bank, the crowd was left disheartened as LA Knight failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Considering his momentum, many fans expected the 40-year-old to walk out of the O2 Arena with the briefcase. However, that did not happen, and Damian Priest ended up emerging victorious.

With this loss at MITB, Knight must now return to life on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see the direction Knight's career takes next. Regardless of what happens, considering his talent, fans can expect Knight to be a big star.

In this article, we will look at four directions LA Knight can go after his surprising loss at Money in the Bank:

#4. LA Knight attacks Butch on SmackDown

The Men's Money in the Bank match was a classic contest enjoyed by fans. While each man gave the competition their best shot, Butch's performance in the contest was worth remembering. Not only did he perform some great high-flying moves, he also stopped many from winning the contract.

One superstar Butch stopped from winning the briefcase was LA Knight. In the final moments of the contest, Knight seemed very close to winning but Butch interrupted the party and manipulated Knight's joints. Butch's move led to the 40-year-old falling from the ladder.

This incident is something Knight won't forget easily. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the LA Knight attack Butch on SmackDown. As a matter of fact, the duo could also be involved in a potential feud which will be interesting to watch.

#3. Feud with Bray Wyatt upon his return

Since LA Knight has become a major player on WWE's main roster, fans have been interested in seeing the wrestler receive a major push. From the feuds he has been involved in, it seems as if WWE is also interested in making Knight the next big thing.

This year, Knight feuded with a big name in Bray Wyatt. While the segments between Wyatt and Knight received mixed reviews, it was decent to watch. The duo collided at Royal Rumble 2023 in a pitch-black match, which saw Knight lose.

This is a loss LA Knight would want to avenge. With Bray Wyatt being rumored to return, Knight could finally get his shot. This would also act as a perfect redemption for the 40-year-old, who can then go on to challenge for some major titles.

#2. Challenge for the US Title

If LA Knight won the Money in the Bank briefcase, it would be likely that the 40-year-old would go for one of the two World Championships. However, with his loss at MITB, Knight and a World Championship seem to be a distant possibility.

But that does not mean Knight can't be champion. On SmackDown, Austin Theory is currently the reigning US Champion. While Theory has not had a significant challenger for some time, he is now set to defend his title against the 14-year WWE veteran Sheamus on SmackDown next week.

- Sheamus Vs. Theory for US Title

- AJ Styles Vs. Karrion Kross

Regardless of who wins that match, it would be good to see Knight involve himself in the US Title scenario. While the 40-year-old could face the winner of the match on SmackDown, he could also be included in a triple-threat scenario involving Theory and Sheamus.

#1. Challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Despite Gunther being on RAW and LA Knight on SmackDown, it would be cool to see the latter appear on the red brand if he is given a loophole. At Money in the Bank, Gunther defeated Matt Riddle via submission to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

In doing so, the Austrian looked dominant, and it seemed he would now be on the hunt for a new challenge. While Drew McIntyre returned at MITB and confronted Gunther, it won't harm to see Knight pursue the IC title once the feud between McIntyre and Gunther ends.

Regardless of whom Knight faces, it will help boost his career massively. After all, considering Knight has suffered a devastating defeat at Money in the Bank, the 40-year-old will have to make a massive comeback if he wants to keep the momentum going.

