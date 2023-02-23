4 directions for Sami Zayn heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Sami Zayn came up short against Roman Reigns in his hometown last weekend. The former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline may not have won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Montreal, but he had a career-defining evening.

The conclusion of the Chamber PLE saw Kevin Owens return to prevent The Bloodline from a three-on-one assault on Zayn. To cap off the show, the three-time Intercontinental Champion Helluva kicked The Tribal Chief.

There are plenty of directions for the former NXT Champion heading into The Show of Shows. Here are four potential options for Sami Zayn heading into Mania.

#4 Sami Zayn teams up with Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline

Although KO came to Zayn's aid at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, he boldly declined his real-life best friend's offer to take down The Bloodline. Owens was still upset with his buddy's past behavior.

The former Universal Champion wants to fight The Bloodline alone. But everyone knows that the numbers game is too much for either man. There may be differences, but KO and Zayn could eventually realign.

The plan is for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face The Usos for the Unified Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. A reunion is essential and inevitable for that match to come to fruition.

#3 The former Honorary Uce challenges The Tribal Chief again

If not for referees getting knocked down at crucial points, and Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn may have won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline's numbers game caught up on the Underdog from the Underground, and luck was not on his side either. Consequently, the Canadian Superstar is still in line for a fair one-on-one fight against Roman Reigns. Furthermore, the closing moments of the Montreal PLE saw the former Honorary Uce Helluva Kick The Tribal Chief.

Hence, the Reigns-Zayn saga is far from finished. Thus, Zayn could be in line for a rematch, which may occur at SmackDown in the coming weeks.

#2 The KO-Zayn conflict boils over and leads to a one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania

Until now, we've assumed that KO and Zayn would reunite and let bygones be bygones. But what if their relationship has been damaged beyond repair? Under those circumstances, a reunion seems unlikely.

Owens joining The Bloodline to stick it to Sami Zayn is borderline impossible and illogical, but KO seems reluctant to forgive Zayn. Furthermore, the Prizefighter looks jealous of the growing bond between Jey Uso and his former best friend.

If the Uso-Zayn relationship remains intact for long, the remaining camaraderie and love between Owens and Zayn will disintegrate. Following their full-fledged fallout, they could collide in another singles match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#1 Sami Zayn enters the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

The WWE Universe has made their intentions clear- they want the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline in the main event of The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes also wanted Zayn as his opponent.

However, following Elimination Chamber 2023, it seems unlikely that WWE would insert Zayn into the main event, according to various media outlets. Assuming the "Sami" chants continue to grow louder and louder and fans spearhead another movement, plans could change to turn Reigns vs. Rhodes into a Triple Threat.

There are multiple ways this could happen. Sami defeats the entire Bloodline in a gauntlet match. He could take over SmackDown, as Daniel Bryan did on RAW in March 2014. Or bug the officials with fans backing him up. If any of these methods work for Zayn, we may see Roman defend his Championship in another Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

