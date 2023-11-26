4 Directions for Santos Escobar following Survivor Series: WarGames

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Santos Escobar had one of the biggest moments of his career. When everyone felt Escobar would fail after going against Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order, he proved his doubters wrong by registering a hard-fought victory against Dragon Lee.

Despite a brilliant effort from Lee, the Lucha Libre star wasn't able to get past Escobar. In fact, towards the end of the match, the 39-year-old got past his opponent with ease. This win by Escobar will certainly hurt LWO, and the faction will be keen to see what their former member does next.

In this article, we will look at four different directions for Santos Escobar after his recent win at Survivor Series: WarGames:

#4. Santos Escobar can reunite with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Before becoming part of the Latino World Order, Santos Escobar was part of the Legado Del Fantasma along with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. But, ever since Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio, he has gotten on the wrong side of Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

However, this is something the 39-year-old can change due to his recent victory at Survivor Series: WarGames. On SmackDown, Escobar can convince Wilde and Del Toro to join his side by proving to them he is better than LWO. It will be interesting to see if the same happens.

#3. Feud with Carlito

Before Santos Escobar could face Dragon Lee at Survivor Series: WarGames, he was scheduled to face Carlito on the same card. However, the Puerto Rican native was sidelined from the match after Escobar viciously attacked him on the latest edition of Smackdown.

Hence, given that the feud between Carlito and Escobar never happened, it would be great to see the latter pursue the same. After all, Escobar’s heel turn happened due to a revelation made by Carlito. Therefore, this feud must happen.

#2. Pursue the United States Championship

While Santos Escobar specified the reason why he turned on Rey Mysterio, one instance that probably pushed him to do the same was when Rey replaced him and became the United States Champion.

After all, Escobar had a great desire to win the title. But, injury prevented him from doing so. While he did get a chance against Rey later, he couldn't make the most of it.

However, given how he is pursuing a singles path currently, there is nothing that should stop him from pursuing the United States Title. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, Escobar could challenge Logan Paul and potentially win his first singles title in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Align with Dominik Mysterio

After this impressive win over Dragon Lee at Survivor Series: WarGames, aligning with Dominik Mysterio is one of the best things Santos Escobar could do. Since turning his back on Rey Mysterio, Escobar and Dominik now have a common enemy.

Hence, by aligning with each other, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar could ensure that Rey Mysterio has no peace on both RAW and SmackDown. A potential alliance between the two could be extremely unpleasant for Rey.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books something like this.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here