4 dream match scenarios for Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley 

Yesterday, after ESPN reported Jade Cargill had signed with WWE, the promotion's creative head, Triple H quickly confirmed the news on social media platform 'X'. In his post, The Game mentioned Cargill's arrival in WWE would lead to her changing things at the Stamford-based promotion.

Since the arrival of the former AEW superstar has been confirmed, fans are speculating over a match between her and Rhea Ripley. Given both women are powerhouses in their own right, a match between them would surely be a treat for wrestling fans.

In this article, we will discuss four scenarios in which Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley could lock horns against each other:

#4. Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley have a showdown at Crown Jewel 2023

As per reports, on November 4th, 2023, WWE will host Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While the mega event will feature the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns, WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley will be a part too. Naturally, the Aussie will look for a fierce challenger at the event.

This is where Jade Cargill could come into play. WWE could book a match between the newcomer and Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2023. Given there will be many eyes on the event, this would be the perfect opportunity for Cargill, who could use this push to achieve massive accolades.

#3. Lock horns at Elimination Chamber

The 2024 Elimination Chamber will be a special premium live event for Rhea Ripley. For the first time since WWE: Super Show-Down, the promotion is set to host Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. A native of the country, Ripley is expected to be the star attraction at the PLE.

Hence, before Elimination Chamber, WWE could book a feud between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill. This could lead to a match between the two at Elimination Chamber. While the crowd in Australia might not favor Cargill in the match, the former TBS Champion will certainly benefit a lot from the exposure.

#2. Lead teams at Survivor Series

Despite wrestling only since 2020, Jade Cargill has shown tremendous growth. During her time at All Elite Wrestling, Cargill was a recipient of several accolades. The 31-year-old displayed many positive qualities, with leadership and discipline being two of them.

This is one reason why WWE could build a team around Cargill for the 2023 Survivor Series. The team led by Cargill could then challenge Rhea Ripley's squad at Survivor Series 2023. If the Stamford-based promotion books something similar to this angle, it will generate solid viewership.

#1. Face each other at WrestleMania 40

In professional wrestling, there is no stage bigger than WrestleMania. Over the years, the PLE has turned several wrestlers into household superstars. With next year's WrestleMania 40 already being one of the most talked about WWE events, the promotion will do everything in its power to make the PLE special for fans.

One way to do the same would be by booking quality matches. This is where a contest between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill could come into play. Considering both women are great performers inside the ring, a match at WrestleMania would be the perfect scenario for Ripley and Cargill.

