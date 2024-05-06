4 duos that can dethrone Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill shocked the world by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Backlash France this weekend, but that only means their journey as a duo would get trickier from here.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill initially crossed paths at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, where they both teased about being rivals. However, they later teamed up against Damage CTRL and continued their partnership, occasionally joined by Naomi. At Backlash France, they defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, WWE's women's tag team division is slowly developing, and are always eager to prove themselves to be the best.

For this list, we will explore four Women's duos that can dethrone Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to be the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#4. The Unholy Union are already experienced champions

The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn began on the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft where they joined the SmackDown brand. Both had a lot of interest while in NXT, but they weren't utilized much when they transferred. However, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could change that.

Alba and Isla feuding with top stars like Bianca and Jade would put them in a lot of spotlight and show they can perform at a high level. Also, even if they don't win the titles, they can show that they can perform in the title scene and prove themselves to fans.

#3. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter could deliver an exhilarating match against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Another set of stars who had a similar course as The Unholy Union are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The duo was well-known in NXT but was underutilized when they joined the main roster, although winning the championships, they dropped it a month later.

Katana and Kayden facing Bianca and Jade could be their chance to prove that they are legitimate opponents for the title and a serious threat to the division, whether as solo stars or as duos.

#2. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could deliver an entertaining feud

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven may have been an unexpected duo for a lot, but they have proven themselves to be must-watch superstars. Also, Chelsea is no stranger to both women. Not only has she faced Belair in the past, but also collided with Cargill weeks ago.

Chelsea and Piper have already faced the champions before, and they could state that they are already better and wanted to have another shot against them but now with the WWE title on the line.

#1. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae are quickly rising in the WWE Women's Tag Team division

A duo that has spiced up the WWE women's division recently are Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Indi initially was hesitant about the dark side of her partner but eventually joined LeRae in ensuring wins in their every match.

The heel duo clashing with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill would be a good way to further prove that they are willing to do anything to keep the titles and showcase fans their new personas as heels.