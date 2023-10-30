4 evil things Drew McIntyre must do to solidify his WWE heel turn

Drew McIntyre has been dropping hints that he is set for a heel turn soon, and it might occur at Crown Jewel if he loses his title match against Seth Rollins. Fans have already seen what The Scottish Warrior is like when he's on the dark side, but he could intensify his character this time.

For this list, we will explore four scenarios that could make Drew McIntyre's heel turn much more sinister and severe.

#4. Drew McIntyre could join The Judgment Day

The baddest superstars in WWE today are all part of The Judgment Day, and they are keeping their doors open for new members. They have JD McDonagh, who is still trying to get in, while there is Seth Rollins, who got personal invitations from Rhea Ripley.

Seth hasn't been too keen about the idea of joining the group, but one superstar who has been very secretive regarding his conversation with The Eradicator is Drew McIntyre. The Visionary already called him out on a previous episode of RAW, but The Scottish Warrior remains firm about not disclosing the details.

However, it seems like the relationship between McIntyre and the group has been getting better, as Ripley helped him in his match against Sami Zayn last week. At Crown Jewel, he could bring out The Judgment Day in Saudi Arabia to assist him in his bout against The Visionary.

#3. Target Seth Rollins' back injury

Heel or not, many fans learned to love Seth Rollins for his ability to work whatever character given to him. However, he gained a lot of sympathy during his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura when the latter revealed The Visionary had been suffering a back injury.

McIntyre could continue to attack Rollins after Crown Jewel despite the match being finished, whatever the result. This could write off The Visionary for a bit before he returns to set up a significant rematch, which, by the time, McIntyre has already been a solidified heel.

#2. Go on a rampage backstage on RAW, and maybe even SmackDown

Babyface McIntyre is known to keep calm and composure despite the results of his matches, as seen in his Clash at the Castle match with Roman Reigns. However, this could all change if he loses at Crown Jewel, which could be his "breaking point."

In the following RAW episode after the Saudi Arabia event, it could be noted that several superstars were attacked and later revealed to be Drew McIntyre. He could even target the biggest face in the company right now, which is LA Knight on SmackDown.

#1. Drew McIntyre could call out the current management of WWE

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre's current character is inspired by Bret Hart in 1997, who was logically correct, but people don't like it. If this is true, he could turn away from the fans and blame them that he hasn't gotten the proper opportunities despite his sacrifices.

Another report stated that McIntyre's contract is nearing its end but hasn't been renewed. To further intensify the deal, they could use this angle where McIntyre will threaten WWE and Triple H if they don't hand him title opportunities.

