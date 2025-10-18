4 Explanations for Randy Orton’s recent absence from WWE SmackDown

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown featured several major moments, but Randy Orton was notably missing from the show. The Apex Predator was also not part of the 2025 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Orton's absence from the program after the Perth event has raised concerns among fans.

Ad

In this article, we will look at four potential explanations for The Viper's absence from SmackDown this week.

#4. He could be the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu

جح| Jihder @Honorary_jihder Guys my mind tells me that Randy Orton was behind the assault on Jacob Fatu but I can't prove it #SmackDown

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked backstage, preventing him from participating in the main event match against Drew McIntyre. When Nick Aldis blamed The Scottish Warrior, he confirmed having no connection with the assault.

Fans online are speculating that the person behind the attack is Randy Orton. The Legend Killer is a real-life friend of Cody Rhodes, and he surely doesn't want someone like Fatu becoming the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Orton might have attacked The Samoan Werewolf backstage. He could have then decided not to appear on television to avoid a potential punishment.

#3. WWE might bring him back after SNME

With the ending of Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' match on SmackDown, it's evident that they will lock horns again at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

Even if WWE has plans for Orton vs. Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames, it will presently focus on The American Nightmare's feud against McIntyre. This could be the reason behind The Legend Killer's absence from the blue show.

Ad

Orton might return after SNME to set the stage for Orton vs. Rhodes at Survivor Series.

#2. No plans for Randy Orton?

siterandyorton @siterandyorton WWE is seriously disrespecting Randy Orton. 3 straight PLEs and he’s nowhere to be seen. A 14-time World Champion, future Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest ever — treated like he doesn’t exist. The Viper deserves way better. 🐍

Ad

This is unlikely to happen, but it's still possible that Triple H might not have any immediate plans for Randy Orton. The Stamford-based promotion could still be figuring out what's next for the veteran.

A lack of creative plans could be why the creative team decided to keep Randy off SmackDown. If this is true, Orton might return when WWE comes up with a major storyline for him.

#1. Due to personal reasons

Personal reasons might also be why The Viper was absent from SmackDown. Orton might have been spending time with his family this past Friday and could have been unavailable for the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences