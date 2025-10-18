4 Explanations for Randy Orton’s recent absence from WWE SmackDown

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown featured several major moments, but Randy Orton was notably missing from the show. The Apex Predator was also not part of the 2025 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Orton's absence from the program after the Perth event has raised concerns among fans.
In this article, we will look at four potential explanations for The Viper's absence from SmackDown this week.
#4. He could be the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu
During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked backstage, preventing him from participating in the main event match against Drew McIntyre. When Nick Aldis blamed The Scottish Warrior, he confirmed having no connection with the assault.
Fans online are speculating that the person behind the attack is Randy Orton. The Legend Killer is a real-life friend of Cody Rhodes, and he surely doesn't want someone like Fatu becoming the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Orton might have attacked The Samoan Werewolf backstage. He could have then decided not to appear on television to avoid a potential punishment.
#3. WWE might bring him back after SNME
With the ending of Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' match on SmackDown, it's evident that they will lock horns again at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.
Even if WWE has plans for Orton vs. Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames, it will presently focus on The American Nightmare's feud against McIntyre. This could be the reason behind The Legend Killer's absence from the blue show.
Orton might return after SNME to set the stage for Orton vs. Rhodes at Survivor Series.
#2. No plans for Randy Orton?
This is unlikely to happen, but it's still possible that Triple H might not have any immediate plans for Randy Orton. The Stamford-based promotion could still be figuring out what's next for the veteran.
A lack of creative plans could be why the creative team decided to keep Randy off SmackDown. If this is true, Orton might return when WWE comes up with a major storyline for him.
#1. Due to personal reasons
Personal reasons might also be why The Viper was absent from SmackDown. Orton might have been spending time with his family this past Friday and could have been unavailable for the show.
