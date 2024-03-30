4 feeble WrestleMania 40 feud build-ups that need major upliftment in the final week before the event

The match card for WrestleMania 40 is packed with power-packed feuds and storylines that were a long time coming. Fans had been anticipating a few rivalries, while some seemed rushed.

The convincing storytelling and build-up of wrestling feuds is what sets them apart from the skills themselves. The backdrop lays the foundation for any rivalry. While WrestleMania 40 has mega stars on the card a few feuds might need to make some alterations in the final week before the event:

#4. Jimmy and Jey Uso need to distance themselves from The Bloodline drama at WrestleMania 40

Jimmy and Jey Uso worked together for years as a tag team making them one of the rare sibling duos to do it. They were the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Over time, The Bloodline issues spilled over and a choice needed to be made. Jimmy Uso decided to stay back with Roman Reigns while Jey Uso went his own way to RAW and made it big as a singles competitor.

Jimmy cost Jey Uso on multiple occasions, last month The Bloodline member cost his brother his Intercontinental Championship match intensifying their feud. When Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns confronted each other on SmackDown last week, Jey and Seth Rollins backed him up.

While Jey Uso has a bone to pick with his family, his merger into Reigns and Rhodes feud takes the limelight away from his vendetta against his brother. The Usos have taken verbal shots at each other.

Many believe the Samoan twins have always been overshadowed by The Bloodline, thus enabling WrestleMania 40 to be the perfect battlefield to focus on each other.

#3. Logan Paul is the only one plotting against his WrestleMania 40 opponents

Being a champion in WWE does come with a lot of responsibility and at times paranoia about who could be out to get you.

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40. Now, KO and the young WWE star go a long way back in their rivalry. The Viper had a run-in with Paul at the Elimination Chamber press event which ignited their feud.

It seems WWE is pushing for Orton to compete in multi-man matches to reduce the pressure on his back following his return. In the weeks following Nick Aldis' announcement, the champion has been on high alert and attacking his opponents to send a message at every opportunity he gets.

On the other hand, with Owens and Orton being faces on SmackDown are working in unison and teaming up for matches. Given that a title is on the line at The Show of Shows the two former champions need to intimidate or at least put the other star on notice ahead of their clash.

#2. Rey Mysterio's SmackDown decision must provoke a heel turn at WrestleMania 40

Rey Mysterio challenged Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 and announced Dragon Lee as his tag team partner.

Mysterio and his son's feud had the wrestling world's attention in the latter half of 2022. They collided at The Show of Shows last year but their issues were not resolved. A week ago, Dirty Dom aligned with Escobar without The Judgment Day's knowledge. They questioned his intentions and he claimed it was something that needed to be done.

The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma's rivalry seemed to be getting stale after a while and Dominik Mysterio's involvement was bound to happen. Rey Mysterio has been praising Dragon Lee's work and calling him his successor. However, one member in particular did not seem too happy with Lee being appointed and that was Carlito.

Next week, Carlito should have a conversation with Rey Mysterio given his efforts to complete his quest for revenge during his recovery. Thus, building for intrigue on a potential heel turn at 'Mania.

#1. AJ Styles and LA Knight need to raise the stakes

AJ Styles and LA Knight's feud erupted over the former being agitated about the latter taking over his title shot during recovery.

In September last year, Styles was written off television when he was attacked backstage by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He was supposed to team up with John Cena against The Bloodline at Fastlane which led to Knight replacing The Phenomenal One.

In December, the former Bullet Club leader returned and attacked Knight, kicking off their feud. While the cause of rivalry goes in line with the nature of the industry, the snail-paced build-up and predictable attacks for an event like WrestleMania discard its authenticity. Next week the two stars should add a massive stipulation like a Steel Cage match or No Holds Barred to enhance their feud.

