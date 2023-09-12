4 female WWE stars who could face Dominik Mysterio to get revenge on Rhea Ripley 

The bond between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley seems to be unbreakable. Since joining forces, The Judgment Day members have constantly been there for each other. While Ripley has helped Dominik on several occasions, the NXT North American Champion has returned the favor too.

At WWE Payback, Dominik's interference led to Rhea Ripley successfully defending her title. While this was one of the many occasions where Dominik helped Rhea, he is expected to do the same in the future. Mysterio planting himself into Ripley's feuds may put him in a position where he has to face the wrath of her opposition.

In this article, we will look at four female WWE Superstars who could challenge Dominik Mysterio to get to Rhea Ripley:

#4. Piper Niven faces Dominik Mysterio

On Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green. However, given Niven's stature, she will certainly want to hold a singles championship in WWE eventually. The Scottish wrestler has a great resume in singles competition throughout her career.

Hence, at some point when Niven's partnership with Green ends, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Scottish star want to face Rhea Ripley. The best way Niven could catch Ripley's attention is by attacking her Latino Heat, Dom Dom.

It would also be interesting to see Niven and Dominik Mysterio share the ring given the former's strength and stature.

#3. Natalya

Of all the women currently in WWE, Natalya is one of the stars who has truly had a hall-of-fame-worthy career. Over the course of her career, the Canadian has won several accolades and created many memories in the Stamford-based promotion. However, in recent times, she has been a victim of Rhea Ripley.

This may leave The Queen of Harts wanting to seek revenge on Ripley. Since it makes no sense to directly book her to face the Women's World Champion, Natalya could get to Ripley by harming Dominik Mysterio in some way. While a match between the two is unlikely, Natalya and Dominik could be involved in a segment.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez

Compared to all the women on the RAW roster, the person with the most grievance against Dominik Mysterio would be Raquel Rodriguez. After all, at Payback 2023, the NXT North American Champion interfered in Rodriguez's title match against Ripley and cost the former her opportunity.

While she fought The Australian again on RAW this week, she was unsuccessful in winning the title due to the interference of the returning Nia Jax. Regardless, what Dominik Mysterio did at Payback will be playing in Raquel Rodriguez's mind.

Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if she looks for revenge. Also, if she wants to face Ripley again for the title, this is the best way she could capture the champion's attention.

#1. Nia Jax

This week on RAW, Nia Jax made her return to WWE. Upon returning to the red brand, Jax interfered in the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. While she cost the latter her title shot at the title, The Irresistible Force also attacked Ripley. Taking her actions into account, it is obvious the Samoan wants to fight for the title.

This is the main reason why WWE could book a feud between Ripley and Jax. Given the latter's strength, Ripley will need some help from Dominik, and that's why it won't be surprising to see Nia Jax and Dominik Mysterio cross paths.

Given Jax's strength, it will certainly be interesting to see how a meeting between her and Dominik goes.

