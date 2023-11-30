4 feuds that could begin on WWE SmackDown this week

With Survivor Series: WarGames in the history books, wrestling fans eagerly anticipate the fallout edition of SmackDown.

RAW was electric this week, featuring Randy Orton's first singles match in 18 months, and CM Punk's first WWE promo in nearly a decade. It's now the blue brand's turn to keep up the energy and excitement.

As such, we could witness the development of several potential feuds on Friday.

#4. Santos Escobar targets Randy Orton on SmackDown

The wrestling world is at a fever pitch with Randy Orton's epic comeback to the squared circle. The Viper already made an impact at Survivor Series, and on RAW the following night, and fans may see him do the same on SmackDown this week.

However, one person is less keen on Orton appearing on the blue brand. Santos Escobar seemingly put the 14-time world champion on notice, warning him not to show up on his territory.

“I just heard that Randy’s gonna show up on SmackDown this Friday. Is that correct? Well, I hope he doesn’t show up. I know he’s the legend killer, but I just sent a legend away for good. I don’t want to send him away too. So if he’s watching this, I hope he doesn’t show up.”

Escobar recently broke free from the LWO, and has removed Carlito and Rey Mysterio from the equation. The 39-year-old Mexican superstar seems to have a significant issue with the stars of yesterday, which may explain his interest in Randy Orton.

As for Orton, he would have little problem delivering an RKO to Escobar if the latter crosses the line.

#3. Logan Paul issues an open challenge for the Royal Rumble, which is accepted by AJ Styles

Since surprisingly defeating Rey Mysterio to win the US Title at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has proudly boasted about the championship on social media. However, the fun may be over soon as Paul will have to defend the gold soon.

With Royal Rumble coming up in two months, WWE may decide to start early on Paul's first title defense. It was announced on this week's RAW that The Maverick will be appearing on this week's SmackDown. So, it is almost sure a new challenger will step up for the US title against Logan.

As for his challenger, enter AJ Styles, currently written off TV with a scripted assault from The Bloodline a few months ago. The Phenomenal One would certainly take the YouTube sensation to the limit, bringing the best out of him in his first defense.

#2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair go after the Women's Tag Team Championship

The Women's WarGames Match centered almost entirely around the tumultuous and rocky relationship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, which often threw their team into a conundrum.

The post-Survivor Series press conference saw the two Horsewomen get emotional. Thus, it seemes as if they have resolved their differences for now. They also acknowledged that they bring out of the best in each other as a team, a clear indication that Flair and Lynch may enter the tag division next.

Flair and Lynch would become instant favorites to win the Women's Tag Team Championships, and their journey could start on SmackDown this week when they formally come together as a cohesive unit.

#1. Randy Orton wants Roman Reigns

Although Escobar teased a showdown with Orton, it is common knowledge that The Viper has unfinished business with The Bloodline, which explained his tensions with Jey Uso on RAW.

The Bloodline put him out of action last May, and Orton was rumored to face Roman Reigns later in the summer. The Tribal Chief and his family cost The Apex Predator 18 months of his career.

Reigns will soon be back to build towards his next title defense at Royal Rumble 2024. Orton is one of the few members on the roster he is yet to conquer as champion.

The story writes itself and it could begin when Orton heads to SmackDown to take down Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, sending a strong message to The Tribal Chief.

